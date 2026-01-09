While the horrific footage clearly shows an ICE agent shooting the woman without hesitation, and with no obvious necessity, President Trump and his administration have chosen to lie about it – assuming that Americans will ignore their own eyes.

Trump claimed in a Truth Social post that “the woman driving the car was very disorderly, obstructing and resisting, who then violently, willfully and viciously ran over the ICE Officer, who seems to have shot her in self defense. Based on the attached clip, it is hard to believe he is alive, but is now recovering in the hospital.”