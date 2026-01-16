Hammoud takes the oath of office on a family copy of the Holy Quran before Michigan Court of Appeals Judge Mariam Saad Bazzi, with his wife, Dr. Fatima Baydoun, by his side during Saturday’s inauguration ceremony. – Photo by the city of Dearborn

DEARBORN — In a large, formal inauguration ceremony held on Saturday, January 10, Dearborn Mayor Abdullah Hammoud renewed his commitment to continuing the city’s progress, saying Dearborn has become one of the fastest-growing communities in the Great Lakes region under his leadership. Hammoud highlighted accomplishments from his first term and pledged to deliver more during his second.

Using a family copy of the Holy Quran, Hammoud — accompanied by his wife — took the constitutional oath for a second four-year term before Michigan Court of Appeals Judge Mariam Saad Bazzi, in front of a large public and official crowd at the Ford Community & Performing Arts Center.

The inauguration program began at 5 p.m. with an honor guard procession featuring Dearborn police and fire personnel, followed by the national anthem, performed by singer Vanessa El-Zein. The ceremony also included the swearing-in of City Clerk George Darany, City Council President Michael T. Sareini, and Council members Robert Abraham, Mustafa Hammoud, Ken Paris, Gary Enos, Kamal Alsawafy and newly elected Council member Devon O’Reilly, the son of the late Dearborn Mayor John “Jack” O’Reilly Jr.

In a display reflecting Dearborn’s diverse civic fabric, Bishop Brock Dunlap of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and Sayyid Saleh Al-Qazwini, imam of the Mecca Center, offered prayers and blessings for the newly elected administration, asking for guidance and success for the newly installed officials.

Kelli Vanden Bosch, president of the Dearborn Area Chamber of Commerce, hosted the ceremony, which drew a wide range of community, judicial and government leaders. Those in attendance included Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson, Dearborn State Representative Alabas Farhat, Dearborn Heights Mayor Mo Baydoun, Arab American U.S. Senate candidate Abdul El-Sayed, Lebanese Consul General in Detroit Ibrahim Charrara, Iraqi Consul General Mohammed Hassan Saeed Mohammed and other officials.

Hammoud’s speech

Hammoud — who won 71 percent of the vote in November — delivered a confident speech focused on future goals, offering heartfelt thanks to the officials who were re-elected alongside him and whom he credited with enabling tangible achievements during the past four years.

“I look forward to continuing our work side by side,” Hammoud said, “as we write together the next chapter of Dearborn’s story.”

The Lebanese American mayor offered a moving message of gratitude to his wife, Dr. Fatima Baydoun, and to his three daughters, Mariam, Khadijah and Amina, describing them as the foundation that supports him in carrying daily responsibilities and continuing public service. He added that residents’ trust in local government — and their ability to hold it accountable — is what transforms Dearborn from a city into a “home.”

Hammoud also praised city employees, describing them as the real force that keeps Dearborn thriving. He thanked them for snow removal in the winter, park maintenance and protecting people and property.

“The progress we celebrate today would not have been possible without your dedication,” Hammoud said, also thanking residents for granting him “the honor of serving a second term.”

In reflecting on the principles that guide him in public office, Hammoud cited the late U.S. Rep. John D. Dingell, quoting him directly:

“In democratic government, elected officials do not have power. They hold power — in trust for the people who elected them.”

Hammoud stressed that public trust must be earned through hard work, transparency and partnership with residents.

“Today,” he added, “that trust is why we are gathered here again.”

$100 million secured, parks expanded, flood protection accelerated

Hammoud described his first term as among the most positive in Dearborn’s history, highlighting that his administration secured more than $100 million in outside resources without imposing any tax increase on residents.

“The past four years have been among the most transformative periods in our city’s history,” he said. “Together, we brought in more than $100 million in new resources and invested over $30 million to improve our parks — expanding green space and recreation opportunities across Dearborn.”

He also pointed to the city’s flood mitigation work.

“We refuse to accept catastrophic flooding as our inevitable future,” he said. “That’s why we invested more than $25 million in flood preparedness, and we are working hard to find long-term solutions to protect our neighborhoods.”

Second term agenda: housing, health and stronger community life

Looking ahead, Hammoud said his second term priorities include expanding housing supply, increasing affordability and strengthening public health initiatives to create cleaner, greener and more welcoming neighborhoods. He also emphasized expanding community events that build stronger bonds between neighbors and creating inspiring spaces for creativity, gathering and civic belonging.

Hammoud highlighted the Rx Kids program supporting pregnant women and newborns, describing it as a “prescription” that allows families to receive up to $4,500 in direct cash assistance at some of the most critical moments in a child’s life.

He also cited the launch of a redevelopment project for the Esper Branch Library in east Dearborn, aimed at transforming it into a modern hub for educating children in STEM — science, technology, engineering and mathematics — through hands-on, interactive experiences intended to spark imagination and create new opportunities.

Hammoud stressed that the progress achieved during his first term was not at the expense of financial stability.

“We did all of this while presenting balanced budgets year after year,” he said, “proving that effective governance doesn’t require higher taxes — it requires higher standards.”

Public safety and business growth

Hammoud said Dearborn, a city of roughly 110,000 residents, is now the second safest large city in Michigan, crediting the Police and Fire Departments for strong responsiveness and reliability, along with record employment levels.

He praised the city’s growing business sector and emphasized Ford Motor Company’s commitment to staying in Dearborn with the opening of the company’s new global headquarters.

“People are staying here,” Hammoud said. “New families are moving in. Roots are being planted deeper every day.

“We proved that when a city invests in its people, its people invest back in the city,” he added, noting that cities across the United States increasingly look to Dearborn as a “model” — not only for daring to dream big but for demonstrating the ability to deliver real results.

Hammoud concluded by affirming Dearborn’s unity and inclusive identity, saying the city is built around a “simple but powerful idea: Regardless of your story, your language or your background — you belong in your city, Dearborn.”

Other remarks

Sareini, also re-elected for another four-year term, thanked residents for renewing their confidence in him. He said his service is inspired by his mother, former Council member Suzanne Sareini, and by his family’s deep roots in Dearborn.

“This role is personal for me,” he said. “It reflects my commitment to the city that shaped my identity — and my responsibility to ensure Dearborn continues to progress not only for today’s generation, but for generations to come.”

Sareini described City Council responsibilities as significant, noting that members are entrusted with setting policy, passing legislation and closely overseeing city finances.

“Fiscal responsibility is not optional,” he said. “It is a commitment to our residents and to the future of our city.”

He pledged to lead the Council in a “fair, transparent and disciplined” manner.

The ceremony also included remarks from O’Reilly, who referenced his family’s political legacy in Dearborn dating back nearly “60 years.” He said that running for office felt “inevitable” and that his victory was ultimately made possible by voters’ trust.

“I’m incredibly excited to work with a City Council whose members I already know,” he said, “and with a mayor I’ve known since we were teenagers.” He acknowledged the work will not always be easy, but expressed optimism about the city’s direction.

O’Reilly said he comes to City Hall with “no agenda, no donors to please and no favors to repay”, describing his campaign as grassroots and rooted in the trust Dearborn residents have in his family legacy.

He stressed that residents should be the ones shaping Dearborn’s story — not outside provocateurs or “fake journalists” seeking attention on social media — referencing recent false inflammatory claims targeting Dearborn about the imposition of Islamic law and restrictions on Christians.

“I want residents to know that while we did a great job defending our city against those attacks and false narratives, I’m also ready to play offense,” he said.

He pledged to always fight for residents, speak up when needed, address concerns and serve as the kind of public servant his family and the city can be proud of.