As cases spike, Wayne County urges flu vaccines for everyone.

DETROIT — As influenza cases and other seasonal respiratory infections surge sharply, the Wayne County Department of Public Health is urging residents to get vaccinated as soon as possible, warning that flu season is expected to reach its peak over the next two months.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, health authorities said influenza cases have reached “very high” levels across Wayne County, with forecasts pointing to a “challenging season” as infections rise simultaneously for COVID-19 and respiratory syncytial virus (RSV).

The statement emphasized that these troubling trends highlight the importance of preventative measures to reduce the spread of illness — especially vaccination — along with frequent handwashing, staying home when sick, covering the mouth and nose when coughing or sneezing and regularly cleaning and disinfecting commonly touched surfaces.

“It is not too late to get vaccinated,” Dr. Avani Sheth, Wayne County’s chief medical officer, said, explaining that although the flu vaccine “may not always prevent infection”, it remains “the most powerful tool to reduce severe illness, hospitalization and even death.

“Everyone 6 months and older should receive an annual flu vaccine,” she added.

According to the Wayne County Department of Public Health, approximately 23 percent of county residents have received the 2025–2026 seasonal flu vaccine. This figure does not include residents of Detroit, who fall under the jurisdiction of Detroit’s municipal health department.

Statewide, around 24.6 percent of Michigan residents have received the flu vaccine this season, according to Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) data.

Wayne County officials said flu activity this season is being driven by a new strain known as Influenza A (H3N2), clade K. Experts said the seasonal vaccine is effective against this strain and can reduce hospitalization rates by 70 percent to 75 percent among children, and by 30 percent to 40 percent among adults.

The Wayne County health statement noted that flu vaccines are widely available at pharmacies, health centers and local public health departments, adding that most health insurance plans cover the cost of vaccination “with no additional out-of-pocket cost.”

Wayne County public health clinics also offer vaccines at low cost or free, regardless of insurance status.

Across Michigan, flu-related hospital admissions have increased by about 40 percent compared to the same period last year. Officials noted that last season ranked among the worst on record in Michigan for flu hospitalizations.

State data show that nearly 3,400 people have been hospitalized in Michigan due to influenza this season, including more than 400 children under the age of 5.

Dr. Natasha Bagdasarian, Michigan’s chief medical executive, said last week that some pediatric flu cases required children to be placed on ventilators.

Michigan is currently one of 26 states experiencing “very high” levels of influenza activity, and one of 14 states with the highest flu activity levels according to CDC tracking.

Flu season in Michigan is expected to remain elevated through late February before beginning to decline as spring approaches.

State data indicate that more than 65 percent of all influenza-related hospitalizations in Michigan this season have occurred in the state’s southeastern region, including the Metro Detroit area.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) estimates that at least 180,000 people have been hospitalized nationwide due to influenza since the beginning of the season through last week