Dearborn Heights Mayor Mo Baydoun sworn in, vows new era of services, safety and lasting flood solutions

Dearborn Mayor Mo Baydoun takes the oath of office during the official inauguration ceremony held Saturday, January 17 at the Crestwood High School auditorium. – Photo by Abbas Shehab

DEARBORN HEIGHTS— During an official inauguration ceremony held Saturday, January 17 at the Crestwood High School auditorium, and attended by a large crowd of officials and community leaders, newly elected Mayor Mo Baydoun pledged to launch a new chapter centered on improving public services, strengthening community safety and implementing sustainable solutions to the city’s recurring flooding problem.

Baydoun emphasized the importance of involving the local community in shaping Dearborn Heights’ future, in order to overcome the legacy of divisions and political infighting that has weighed on the city in recent years.

Baydoun took the oath of office on a personal, home copy of the Holy Quran, administered by Wayne County Circuit Court Judge Yvonna C. Abraham. He stood on stage with his wife, parents and mother-in-law. Wayne County Executive Warren C. Evans, former Detroit Mayor and independent gubernatorial candidate Mike Duggan and other newly elected officials from the November elections also attended the ceremony.

Baydoun, who had been appointed by the City Council in October to complete the term of his resigned predecessor Bill Bazzi, went on to win the mayoral race in November in a decisive landslide over his opponent, City Council member Denise Malinowski-Maxwell, earning 68 percent of the vote. He thus became the 11th mayor in Dearborn Heights history, and the second Arab and Muslim mayor to hold the position, following Bazzi, who chose not to run for a new term after being appointed by President Trump as U.S. ambassador to Tunisia.

Ceremony highlights and oaths for other officials

The inauguration began with an honor guard procession, followed by the U.S. national anthem, performed by the Detroit Children’s Choir, before continuing with a program that also included the swearing-in of officials re-elected for additional terms:

City Clerk Lynn Cynthia

City Treasurer Lisa Hicks-Clayton

City Council President Hassan Ahmad

City Council members Tom Wencel and Nancy Bryer

Newly elected Councilwoman Margaret King

In a scene reflecting the unity of Dearborn Heights’ socially and ethnically diverse fabric, the ceremony included interfaith prayers offered by Rev. Nathan Hessel and Sheikh Mohammad Ayad, who emphasized values of love, unity and public service, and prayed for the new administration to succeed in delivering prosperity and justice for all residents, regardless of their backgrounds.

Baydoun’s address

Baydoun described his inauguration as more than a passing moment in Dearborn Heights’ history, calling it “a decisive and important moment for our residents.” He expressed pride in standing at his former high school as mayor of the city he considers “home”, stressing that the office he now holds is not “just a job” but “a responsibility, a promise and a reflection of the deep trust residents have placed in me.”

He offered heartfelt thanks to his wife, Laila, his parents and the rest of his family, whom he described as “the foundation I stand on”, as well as to voters, supporters, campaign members and a transition team he established recently to help fill key leadership positions in city government. He said the goal is to strengthen institutional performance and elevate service delivery for the city’s approximately 62,000 residents.

New appointments in the Baydoun administration

Baydoun recently completed the framework of his administration through a series of senior appointments, including:

Michael R. Guzowski , chief of police

Amad Elzayat , director of emergency management

Hussein K. Saad , chief of staff

Mahdi I. Baydoun , chief financial officer

Hussein M. Dabajeh , director of community and economic development

Mohamed Qasim , director of communications

Usef I. Nasrallah , director of ordinances and animal control

Nicole Hefty, grants manager

In a moving gesture of recognition, Baydoun invited the new directors, members of the advisory transition team and police and fire officers to stand and be acknowledged amid applause. He affirmed his commitment to providing the resources and investments necessary to help them deliver the level of service residents deserve.

“You are the backbone of this city,” Baydoun said. “And please understand: when I ask you to be recognized, it is because you are the ones who serve Dearborn Heights, and I could not do this without you.

“As your mayor, I am your partner in service,” he added. “I am committed to providing the resources, investments and working with City Council and other officials, because this administration is not about one person or one agenda. It is about shared work and a shared vision.”

Baydoun said the goal of his campaign was “serving people, not politics”, recalling a conversation with a city resident who summed up residents’ hopes with a simple message: “Mo, make it better!”

Baydoun said City Hall has become a hive of activity from the first moments of his tenure, and that he has already begun implementing priorities that include restoring street safety and protecting public security by tackling reckless driving in coordination with the Police Department.

He stressed residents’ right to see their neighborhoods receive real care. He announced an “offensive” approach to removing blight and strengthening code enforcement so city streets reflect residents’ pride in their homes, grounded in what he described as the spirit of “one family” that unites the city.

Flood prevention, green space and economic growth

Baydoun said the city has begun taking concrete steps to protect property from flooding through the construction of new retention basins and expanded green spaces, providing long-awaited sustainable relief.

He also pledged to transform the Building Department from what he called “a bureaucratic racetrack” into an engine for economic growth that attracts investment.

“We’re here to help you succeed,” he said.

Technology, transparency and financial accountability

Baydoun highlighted his administration’s commitment to modern technology, including the creation of a new communications division to make “transparency the standard” and ensure residents receive information directly rather than having to chase it through city offices.

He also pointed to appointing a water billing supervisor to ensure accuracy and fairness in charges, and hiring a grants manager tasked with bringing external funding to support programs and services without imposing additional taxes on residents.

Baydoun revealed that the new administration — working with the financial controller — has already returned more than half a million dollars to the current fiscal year budget through what he called “strict auditing and management with common sense.”

Fire Department staffing and a new station

Baydoun said he is proud the city has completed staffing for the Fire Department for the first time in 12 years, and reaffirmed his commitment to building a new fire station with no additional cost to taxpayers.

Parks, weekend improvements and rebuilding trust

He presented a vision focused on daily life improvements, stating that as weekends approach residents will see tangible results in parks and public spaces, clean and active environments worthy of family gatherings.

Baydoun summarized his vision as building a new reality for Dearborn Heights marked by safer streets, reduced neglect and blight, responsive city services and full transparency — helping create a local government that rebuilds public trust every day.

“We don’t just make promises,” he said. “We deliver results every day.”

He urged residents to support his administration as it confronts the city’s challenges.

“Let’s prove that the setbacks of the past did not break our spirit, they only increased our determination. Let’s build a city where families trust their home values will grow, where our children don’t just grow up but choose to stay because they see a future here, and let us be measured not by the promises we make but by the problems we solve.”

Baydoun concluded by saying the time has finally come for a government with the determination and decency worthy of “the most resilient residents in the world, the people of Dearborn Heights.”

Warren Evans: Executive leadership requires tough decisions

Evans expressed full confidence in Baydoun’s ability to lead Dearborn Heights. He explained that executive administration differs fundamentally from City Council work, urging the new mayor to be firm in making decisions.

“You have to make tough decisions,” Evans said. “And whether you succeed or not, it won’t satisfy everyone, and you alone will bear the consequences. That’s part of being an executive official.”

He encouraged Baydoun to remain anchored in a steady vision rather than drifting with temporary pressures, praising his leadership approach.

“You’ve shown me you’re the kind of person who looks for the North Star and moves toward it, trying to pull all of us along, instead of watching the wind direction and guessing what people want randomly to try to please everyone.”

Evans also offered a candid reflection on political relationships, noting that alliances are often transactional.

“In politics we talk about everyone as friends, but in reality most relationships are reciprocal — I’m your friend because I need something from you,” he warned. “When you’re an executive, remember: not everyone is your friend. Let that truth guide your movements.”

Mike Duggan: “Be someone who does something”

Duggan recalled Baydoun’s humor and determination and said residents placed their trust in the right person.

He shared details of a phone call between them before the ceremony. He asked Baydoun whether he felt nervous about the responsibility of leading 62,000 residents. Baydoun’s response surprised him:

“I’m not as nervous as I was the last time I stood on this stage, when I was a Crestwood High School student performing a Michael Jackson routine at the annual talent show.”

“He told me he was great in that performance, and we all know he’s going to be great again today, leading Dearborn Heights,” Duggan said.

Duggan then highlighted what he described as the key difference among candidates:

“In our profession, there are two types of people who run for office: People who want ‘to be’ somebody important, and people who want ‘to do’ something real.”

Duggan said Baydoun clearly belongs to the second type.

“It’s not hard at all to see that with Mo Baydoun. This young man grew up in this city, he knows what is good for this community, and he ran for one reason only: To ensure the next generation can have the same great experience.”

He concluded by praising Baydoun’s ability to unify ranks and tackle longstanding problems.

Council President Hassan Ahmad

City Council President Hassan Ahmad, who expressed pride in receiving the highest number of votes in the November election, congratulated Baydoun on his well-deserved victory and praised his clear vision for strengthening neighborhood safety.

Ahmad said he looks forward to working closely with the new administration to turn ambitious ideas into real results, emphasizing that the next phase requires tight cooperation between the administration, the Council and city employees to address job creation, public services and creating a strong environment for future generations.

He promised residents a government approach rooted in transparency and clarity, calling on everyone to work together to build “a safer and stronger Dearborn Heights for all its residents.”