Dearborn Police Chief Issa Shahin. – File photo

DEARBORN — Continuing his distinguished career in law enforcement, Dearborn Police Chief Issa Shahin has been elected vice chair of the Michigan Commission on Law Enforcement Standards (MCOLES) for 2026, becoming the first Muslim American to hold the senior leadership post in the agency’s 60-year history.

Shahin, 50, joined the commission in August 2022 following an appointment by Governor Whitmer, and will serve as vice chair through the end of the year, representing the Michigan Association of Chiefs of Police.

Reacting to his election, Shahin said he was honored to serve as vice chair of MCOLES and to continue representing Michigan’s law enforcement professionals. He described the new position as “an important opportunity to strengthen standards, accountability and trust, while supporting the officers who serve our communities every day.”

MCOLES is the regulatory body responsible for establishing and enforcing professional standards for law enforcement officers across Michigan. Created under legislation passed in 1965, the commission oversees all aspects of policing — from hiring and initial training to officer licensing, along with the suspension or revocation of licenses in cases involving violations of professional standards.

Shahin, who was born in Ann Arbor to parents of Egyptian and Albanian heritage, joined the Dearborn Police Department in 1998 at age 24. He rose through the ranks and held several leadership assignments, including in the Patrol Division and the Investigations Division. He also served on a joint task force with the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF).

In early 2022, shortly after taking office, Mayor Abdullah Hammoud appointed Shahin as chief of police, succeeding Ronald Haddad.

Over nearly three decades, Shahin has gained recognition at both the state and national levels. He served on the Faith-Based Advisory Council at the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, and in late 2025 was selected as a law enforcement co-chair of Advocates and Leaders for Police and Community Trust (ALPACT).

Shahin holds a bachelor’s degree in political science and government and a master’s degree in homeland security and emergency management from Eastern Michigan University. He also received the 2025 Racial and Social Justice Award from the Michigan Roundtable.

In a statement marking his election, the Dearborn Police Department congratulated Shahin on “this important and well-deserved achievement”, highlighting the historic significance of his selection and his continuing influence on law enforcement standards across Michigan.