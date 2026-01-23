Samer Succar, a Syrian American formerly of Dearborn, pleaded guilty in federal court to defrauding the Social Security Administration of nearly $191,000 by collecting SSI payments for his mother despite her long-term residence in Syria.

DETROIT — A Syrian American man formerly of Dearborn has admitted to stealing nearly $190,000 in federal funds by continuing to collect Social Security benefits on behalf of his mother, despite the fact that she has been living in Syria for years, according to federal prosecutors.

The defendant, Samer Succar, appeared earlier this month in federal court in Detroit, where he pleaded guilty to defrauding the federal government. Under a plea agreement with prosecutors, Succar agreed to pay $190,825 in restitution to the Social Security Administration.

Prosecutors said Succar provided false information claiming that he and his mother were living in Dearborn, Michigan. However, a federal investigation found that both had left the United States years earlier. Investigators determined that Succar moved to Syria in 2022, while his mother had relocated there in 2003. The last time she visited the United States was in 2015.

Succar is scheduled to be sentenced on April 22, and could face up to 10 years in prison, a $250,000 fine or both. However, a reduced sentence is expected due to his cooperation with investigators and because he returned to the United States to face justice, despite living in Syria for more than three years.

Federal authorities said Succar continued to collect Supplemental Security Income (SSI) payments for his mother between 2015 and 2025, even though he was required to report any changes that might affect her eligibility — including leaving the country for more than 30 consecutive days.

Investigators said Succar intentionally concealed his mother’s departure from the United States in June 2015 and her failure to return. Last September, the Social Security Administration filed a federal complaint against Succar, who holds U.S. citizenship.

In a statement, U.S. Attorney Jerome Gorgon condemned the fraud scheme.

“This thief lied about himself and his mother so that he could live in Syria on the back of the hardworking American taxpayer,” Gorgon said. “Americans fund Social Security for our benefit. And Americans are sick and tired of people like this ripping off our country.”

Stephanie Rodriguez, special agent in charge of the Social Security Administration’s Office of Inspector General in Chicago, which investigated the allegations against Succar, said he deliberately continued collecting benefits he was not entitled to by hiding his mother’s relocation outside the United States.

“By concealing the fact that his mother relocated outside the United States, Samer Succar intentionally continued receiving Social Security benefits that he had no right to,” Rodriguez said. She added that he carried out deliberate deception and would be held accountable, warning that “anyone who exploits programs designed to support vulnerable individuals will also be held responsible.”

The SSI program, operated by the Social Security Administration, provides monthly payments funded by general tax revenues to individuals who are disabled, blind or elderly based on financial need, including limited income and resources. To remain eligible, recipients must generally reside within the United States. This differs from the SSDI program, which provides monthly payments based on a recipient’s work history and is funded through payroll taxes. SSDI beneficiaries may continue receiving payments regardless of whether they reside inside or outside the United States.