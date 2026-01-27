Elie Otayek, 43, was sentenced Wednesday, Jan. 21, 2026, to 25 to 40 years behind bars for repeatedly sexually assaulting a child in Macomb County

A Dearborn man convicted of repeatedly sexually assaulting a child in Macomb County over several years has been sentenced to decades in prison.

Elie Otayek, 43, was sentenced Wednesday, Jan. 21, 2026, to 25 to 40 years behind bars following his November 2025 conviction on three felony counts of criminal sexual conduct, two counts in the first degree and one count in the second degree.

Prosecutors said Otayek sexually abused a child under the age of 13 on multiple occasions over several years in Roseville. After a three-day jury trial and approximately eight hours of deliberations, jurors found him guilty on all charges.

Macomb County Prosecutor Peter Lucido said the sentence reflects the gravity of the crimes and the lasting impact on the victim.

“This sentence reflects the extreme seriousness of the defendant’s crimes and the profound harm inflicted on one of the most vulnerable members of our community,” Lucido said. “Our office remains unwavering in its commitment to aggressively prosecute those who exploit and abuse children. We hope this outcome brings a measure of justice to the victim and sends a clear message that such conduct will be met with severe consequences to protect public safety.”

The 25–40 year prison term stems from the two first-degree criminal sexual conduct convictions, which involved a victim under 13 and a defendant over 17. Otayek also received an additional sentence of 8.25 to 15 years on the second-degree charge; however, the sentences will run concurrently.

He was credited with 62 days already served.

Upon release, Otayek will be subject to lifetime electronic monitoring and must register as a Tier III sex offender, Michigan’s highest classification, requiring lifetime inclusion in the state’s sex offender registry.