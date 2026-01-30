Then-Hamtramck Mayor Amer Ghalib during his interview with the Senate Committee on Foreign Relations at his nomination hearing to be U.S. ambassador to Kuwait on October 23, 2025. – File photo

WASHINGTON, D.C. — On Monday, former Hamtramck Mayor Amer Ghalib —whose nomination as U.S. ambassador to Kuwait had encountered broad opposition in the United States Senate in October — officially began a new federal role in Washington, D.C.. He is now serving as senior advisor for strategic partnerships at AmeriCorps, following an appointment by President Trump.

Ghalib told The Arab American News he consulted directly with President Trump to explore alternative career paths after the Senate confirmation process for his ambassadorial nomination stalled due to what he described as “interference by lobbying groups and other centers of power.” He explained that he ultimately selected AmeriCorps from several options because the work aligns closely with his background in public service.

AmeriCorps is an independent federal agency dedicated to addressing essential community needs in education, health care and environmental services across all 50 U.S. states. Often described as the nation’s “domestic Peace Corps”, AmeriCorps provides salaries, professional training and education awards to members serving with nonprofit organizations, government agencies and community-based groups.

Ghalib said President Trump approved his appointment as senior advisor for strategic partnerships in mid-November, but both sides agreed to delay the public announcement until he formally assumed his duties, anticipating what Ghalib characterized as “strong opposition from several quarters.”

“After the difficult process surrounding confirmation of my nomination as U.S. ambassador to Kuwait, I spoke with the president, who suggested waiting until the Senate vote was completed,” Ghalib said. “But after giving the matter deep consideration, I contacted him again and told him that my family and I had lost interest in relocating to Kuwait and preferred to remain in the United States. I asked him to provide me with alternative options, which he did in mid-November. We then agreed not to announce anything until I officially began the position.”

Ghalib said he chose the AmeriCorps post because it represents a practical continuation of his public service career, which began four years ago when he was elected mayor of Hamtramck. He added that the role is largely removed from partisan politics and the conflicts that accompany it, “especially when someone steps into the front lines only to be undermined by people they believed were on their side.”

He described AmeriCorps as one of the federal government’s most effective agencies in promoting civic engagement and improving quality of life through programs focused on health, education, housing, disaster prevention and response, and support for youth, veterans and seniors.

“I chose this position so I can serve as a bridge between the federal government, local communities and the White House,” Ghalib said. “My relationship with the president is strong, and I have direct communication with him and his administration. This role offers stability, flexibility and a real opportunity to bring positive change to communities across all 50 states — including, of course, our community in Michigan, which will remain among my top priorities.”

Ghalib concluded by reaffirming his commitment to public service, pledging to do everything possible “to serve everyone, including our small community that stood by me — a community to which I will remain loyal, bravely defending its rights and freedoms, and serving as an honest voice for its concerns and aspirations.”

The Yemen-born official declined to seek reelection as Hamtramck mayor last year in anticipation of becoming U.S. ambassador to Kuwait.

Although Ghalib never formally withdrew his ambassadorial nomination, confirmation became increasingly unlikely after Republican members of the U.S. Senate Foreign Relations Committee opposed Trump’s decision to nominate him in March 2025 — a move widely viewed as recognition for Ghalib’s support of Trump’s successful 2024 presidential campaign.

At least four Republican senators publicly voiced opposition to Ghalib’s nomination last fall, preventing him from securing enough votes to advance out of committee, particularly amid unanimous Democratic opposition to Trump’s ambassadorial nominees.

Republican critics cited past social media statements and interactions by the former Hamtramck mayor involving Israel, Jewish communities, Saddam Hussein, the Muslim Brotherhood and the October 7 “Al-Aqsa Flood” operation as grounds for their objections.