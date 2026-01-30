Mark Totten announced he is suspending his campaign for state attorney general Tuesday, leaving two other Democrats vying for their party's nomination.

LANSING — Former U.S. Attorney for the Western District of Michigan Mark Totten announced Tuesday that he is suspending his campaign to become Michigan’s next attorney general, citing a lack of momentum following key labor union endorsements.

Totten, a Democrat, made the announcement on social media Tuesday afternoon, saying he no longer sees “a viable path forward through an early endorsement convention.” His decision came just one day after the United Auto Workers endorsed Oakland County Prosecutor Karen McDonald, also a Democrat, in the race.

Following recent endorsements by major labor unions, I have concluded there is not a viable path forward through an early endorsement convention. I am deeply grateful for the extraordinary support I have received across Michigan. – Mark Totten

With Totten’s exit, McDonald and Washtenaw County Prosecutor Eli Savit are now the two remaining Democratic candidates seeking their party’s nomination.

On the Republican side, Eaton County Prosecuting Attorney Doug Lloyd and defense attorney Kevin Kijewski have both announced their campaigns. Former Michigan attorney general candidate Matt DePerno has also filed paperwork to run for the position.

In his Facebook statement, Totten reflected on his campaign and broader political concerns, pointing to what he described as a critical moment for democracy and working families.

We live in an unprecedented moment, with the president attacking our democracy while the rich and powerful accumulate even more power at the expense of everyone else. State attorneys general stand on the front lines of this fight.– Mark Totten

Totten emphasized that his decision does not mark the end of his public service, highlighting his previous roles as chief legal counsel to the governor and as U.S. attorney as preparation for leadership during turbulent times.

“Throughout this past year on the campaign trail — and throughout my career — I have been guided by a sense of mission,” Totten said, adding that he believes attorneys general play a vital role in protecting democratic institutions and holding powerful interests accountable.

While acknowledging disappointment over stepping aside, Totten pledged continued involvement in Michigan politics.

“While I regret that I will not have the opportunity to serve as attorney general,” he said, “I remain committed to this work and look forward to supporting the Democratic nominee and finding other ways to continue the fight for Michigan, for working people, and for our democracy.”