Governor Whitmer and her father, Richard Whitmer. – Photo via Governor Whitmer's website

Governor Whitmer’s father, Richard Whitmer, died on Monday night, according to a statement from her office.

“My beloved father passed away last night,” Whitmer said. “He held a lot of impressive positions in his long life. He led major non-profits, sat on statewide boards and served in the cabinet of one of my predecessors, Governor Milliken. But for me, he was just dad.”

Initially in school at Michigan State University for sports broadcasting, Gov. Whitmer said her dad suggested she consider public service and encouraged her to check out an internship at the capital.

He was my best friend, most trusted counselor and next-door neighbor until I moved into the Governor’s Residence. I would not be where I am and who I am without my dad. – Governor Whitmer

“He was always quick to laugh, happy to offer advice and proud most of all that his children and grandchildren had grown up with those fundamental Michigan values of kindness, respect and humor that he taught us and lived up to every day of his life,” Gov. Whitmer said. “He was my best friend, most trusted counselor and next-door neighbor until I moved into the Governor’s Residence. I would not be where I am and who I am without my dad. Today, I’m sad, but I’m grateful too. I’m grateful for the time we got to spend together, for the things he taught me and the stories I’ll carry with me forever.”

Richard Whitmer graduated from Western Michigan University in 1963 and received his law degree from the University of Michigan in 1965.

Professionally, he served in various capacities in Michigan’s government, including as commerce secretary to Gov. Milliken. After, he joined Blue Cross/Blue Shield of Michigan and eventually became CEO, serving for 18 years, according to company officials.

Several members of Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan expressed fond sentiments about Richard Whitmer on Tuesday, following the news of his passing, including Chairman of the Board Gregory Sudderth, President and CEO Tricia Keith and former President and CEO Daniel J. Loepp.

“Dick Whitmer’s leadership stabilized Blue Cross’ finances, restored our relationships and helped our company emerge from the crisis it faced in the 1980s,” Keith said. “Dick Whitmer was a leader of integrity and fortitude. He put Blue Cross on the path to grow, compete and serve in a new century. He championed transparency and integrity. His tenure was marked by dramatically improved relations between management and labor, founded upon mutual respect and a collaborative spirit.”

Richard Whitmer is survived by his sister, his three children, Gretchen, Richard and Liz, and his seven grandchildren.