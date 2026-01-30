Hamtramck City Council appoints Hussein Farhat as interim police chief

Interim Hamtramck Police Chief Hussein Farhat. – File photo

HAMTRAMCK — During its regular meeting on Tuesday, a majority of the Hamtramck City Council voted to appoint veteran law enforcement officer Hussein Farhat as the city’s interim police chief, following extensive discussions between the city administration and Council members, whose opinions were divided over the decision.

Prior to the vote, Farhat outlined his three-decade career in law enforcement at both the local and federal levels, most recently serving as deputy police chief of Dearborn Heights in 2024.

Farhat has also served with the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office, the Romulus Police Department and the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA), in addition to holding the position of emergency manager in Dearborn Heights. He expressed confidence in his ability to guide the Hamtramck Police Department toward stability and success, noting similarities between Hamtramck and Dearborn Heights in terms of demographic diversity.

Under the council’s decision, Farhat will lead the Hamtramck Police Department on an interim basis, succeeding Andy Mileski, who had been heading the department following the resignation in October of former Police Chief Jamiel Altaheri.

Farhat thanked the Council for its confidence, describing Hamtramck as a “unique and diverse city that requires serious leadership responsibility.” He said his tenure would be grounded in the core values of professionalism, integrity, accountability and transparency, along with rebuilding and strengthening trust between police and the local community.

Outlining his operational plan, Farhat said his top priorities include conducting a comprehensive internal assessment of the department, beginning with one-on-one meetings with all officers and staff.

“I want to understand where we stand as a department, identify our core strengths and areas for growth and ensure every member feels heard and valued as we move forward together,” Farhat said, emphasizing that his leadership philosophy centers on collaboration and transparency with all stakeholders.

Responding to concerns from some Council members about appointing a chief from outside the Hamtramck Police Department, Farhat pointed to his five years as a police academy instructor, during which he helped train hundreds of officers.

“Law enforcement has one mission,” he said. “We all wear the same badge, take the same oath and protect the same Constitution.”

Farhat added that bringing in an external administrative perspective has proven successful in many police departments nationwide. He stressed that his role in Hamtramck is not to create disruption or impose arbitrary changes but to ensure the department operates at the highest professional standards. He also highlighted his bilingual abilities in Arabic and English as an asset in strengthening communication with residents and protecting vulnerable populations — including seniors and non-English speakers — from crimes such as fraud.

Council reservations

Council member Yousef Saed criticized the process used to appoint Farhat, questioning the logic of naming “an interim chief to replace another interim chief” and describing Farhat’s entry into the department as a “sneak-in.”

Saed, who is Somali-born and was elected to the Hamtramck City Council last November, said the city should have opened a formal hiring process for a permanent police chief rather than relying on temporary appointments “that lack meaning.” He clarified that his objection was procedural, not personal, stating that he does not oppose Farhat’s qualifications but believes the position should be filled through a competitive process consistent with established hiring rules.

Although Council member Mohammed Alsomiri also criticized the interim appointment process, Saed was the only member to vote against Farhat’s appointment.

Other Council members voiced concern over bypassing internal candidates who have served with the Hamtramck Police Department for decades, noting that some officers possess up to 20 years of experience and deserved consideration. They warned that repeated interim appointments could contribute to workplace instability and perpetuate administrative patterns that have not proven successful in the past.

Some members also argued that the selection of a new police chief should be postponed until the city appoints a permanent city manager, rather than proceeding under Interim City Manager Alexander Lagrou, who succeeded Max Garbarino after Garbarino was dismissed in late August amid political disputes with the City Council and former Mayor Amer Ghalib.

In response, Lagrou defended Farhat’s appointment, explaining that the search process was thorough and included interviews with multiple candidates. He said Farhat stood out as the only applicant who placed strong emphasis on community policing, while other candidates focused primarily on structural administrative issues.

Lagrou added that Hamtramck’s city charter grants him the authority to appoint department heads with Council approval, noting that his recommendation was based on his belief that the city needs fresh leadership and an external perspective to improve performance.

The meeting also featured legal debate over charter interpretation and the authority of an interim city manager, prompting City Attorney Odey Meroueh to clarify that department head appointments — including the police chief — are subject to a six-month legal probationary period, whether designated as permanent or interim.

Ultimately, the Council agreed to appoint Farhat on an interim basis, allowing the city to evaluate his on-the-ground performance before considering a permanent contract.

Lagrou reassured hesitant Council members that this arrangement enables the city to terminate Farhat’s service at any time if his performance proves unsatisfactory or if he commits actions the city deems unacceptable.