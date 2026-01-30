Lebanese General Security Chief Major General Hassan Choucair speaks at the dinner with community leaders at Birdie's Restaurant in Dearborn, on Friday, January 23. – Photo by Abbas Shehab

DEARBORN — On the sidelines of his participation in a security conference in Las Vegas, Lebanese Director General of General Security Major General Hassan Ezzat Choucair made a point of visiting the Lebanese community in the Detroit area on Friday, January 23, where he addressed recent political developments in Lebanon at a private dinner held in his honor.

The dinner, hosted by businessman Abdul Baydoun at Birdie’s Restaurant inside the Dearborn Hills Golf Course, drew a notable group of officials, including Lebanese Consul General in Detroit Ibrahim Khalil Charara, Dearborn Heights Mayor Mo Baydoun, City Council President Hassan Ahmad, Dearborn Heights Police Chief Michael Guzowski, State Rep. Alabas Farhat, Wayne County Commissioner Sam Baydoun, 19th District Court Chief Judge Sam Salamey and other community and civic leaders.

Warm welcome from community leaders

Opening the evening, The Arab American News Publisher Osama Siblani welcomed Choucair, noting his close family and social ties to the Lebanese American community in Metro Detroit. Siblani praised Choucair’s inclusive national leadership of Lebanon’s General Security Directorate — a post he assumed in mid-March, succeeding former Director General Maj. Gen. Abbas Ibrahim.

Siblani described Choucair as a “national treasure”, emphasizing that his true value stems from personal integrity as much as from military rank or government office.

“Major General Hassan Choucair gives meaning to public office and military rank,” he said. “He is greater than a general and greater than a director general.”

Siblani conveyed the concerns of Lebanese expatriates over what he called their “wounded homeland”, which has been subjected to ongoing Israeli attacks since fall 2023. He also asked Choucair to carry a message of both concern and hope to the Lebanese state, urging stronger vision and communication channels capable of leveraging the political influence of Lebanese Americans in Michigan in particular and the United States in general, while intensifying efforts to end Israeli attacks on the Lebanese people and the occupation of the country.

“Our hearts ache for Lebanon,” Siblani said, calling on Lebanese officials to adopt political positions commensurate with the sanctity of the blood being shed and the sacrifices being made, alongside serious efforts to halt Israeli aggression.

He added that although Lebanese Americans recognize the limits of their ability to influence U.S. policy, the Lebanese community in Michigan commands exceptional respect among elected officials and policymakers, who actively seek the support of this influential constituency.

Siblani concluded by expressing the Dearborn community’s affection for Choucair — affection that, he said, grows with every visit.

“We love you, and every time we see you our love grows stronger,” Siblani said. “Welcome as a brother, a friend and a pillar of support for our community.”

Choucair previously visited Dearborn in April — just one month after assuming office — a trip that included a large tribute reception and meetings with religious, community and business leaders, as well as an official meeting with Wayne County Executive Warren Evans and his staff.

















Choucair outlines reforms and security achievements

In his remarks at the dinner, Choucair expressed deep appreciation for the warm reception, noting that attendees braved extreme cold — with temperatures reaching minus 25 degrees Celsius — a testament, he said, to Lebanese people’s deep sense of belonging. He then offered a wide-ranging overview of the achievements and direction of Lebanon’s General Security Directorate during his first months in office.

Choucair, who hails from the southern Lebanese town of Meiss El Jabal, said his institutional leadership is guided by a reform-oriented vision that places human dignity and citizen service first. He highlighted progress on commitments made upon assuming office, including final preparations to launch a comprehensive digital platform that will provide services to Lebanese residents and expatriates alike while eliminating corruption and favoritism.

On financial and administrative reform, Choucair revealed that the directorate has succeeded in saving the Lebanese treasury approximately $3 million annually by conducting a transparent international tender for modern polycarbonate passports through German companies, replacing previous corruption-prone arrangements. He also cited operational improvements at Beirut International Airport, including tighter discipline and more efficient counters, significantly reducing passenger wait times, alongside the recruitment of 1,400 new personnel to strengthen border and crossing controls.

“The time it now takes a traveler to move from airplane to car has been reduced to 20 minutes,” Choucair said.

Choucair stressed that General Security’s role extends beyond administration, pointing to major security achievements, including uncovering Israeli espionage networks that had been planning to target a national event. He said cooperation with friendly nations — foremost among them the United States — is conducted on equal footing, serving public interest while fully respecting Lebanese sovereignty.

“We take orders from no one except the Lebanese state, and we operate only under the Lebanese flag.”

Regional challenges and a call for unity

On regional politics, Choucair offered an in-depth assessment of the Middle East’s ongoing reshaping, warning that such transformations often occur at the expense of weaker nations. He said the Lebanese state is working tirelessly to shield Lebanon from major losses amid these turbulent shifts.

Choucair also addressed online attacks targeting Lebanese officials, including President Joseph Aoun, saying they do not reflect political reality. He disclosed that General Security has identified and shut down suspicious fake accounts designed to undermine trust in the state and fracture national unity, urging citizens not to fall victim to such campaigns.

“When political authority is attacked, people assume it is ineffective — and that is not true,” Choucair said, stressing that President Aoun is working tirelessly at home and abroad to preserve what remains of Lebanon and rebuild the country. He likened Lebanon to a “phoenix,” capable of rising from the ashes if its people remain united.

Choucair concluded by praising the unique Lebanese diaspora, recalling humanitarian and medical initiatives led by Michigan-based expatriates — including Siblani — to support Lebanon during its most difficult moments. He said Lebanon’s strength lies in “unity and collective will”, warning against enemy efforts to break Lebanese resolve and urging unity inside and outside Lebanon to overcome the current crisis.

Medical aid from Michigan to Lebanon

Last November, the Arab American Foundation, chaired by Siblani, sponsored a medical delegation from Michigan led by Dr. Hussein Darwiche, which performed 50 free surgeries in Baalbek and Nabatieh. The foundation provided all necessary medical supplies in coordination with Stryker Corporation and the Detroit Medical Center.