Ismael (Ish) Ahmed. 1947-2026

The Arab American community in metro Detroit is mourning the loss of veteran political and community activist Ismael (Ish) Ahmed, who passed away on Saturday at the age of 79, following a lifetime dedicated to immigrant rights, social justice and ethnic communities in Michigan.

Funeral and memorial arrangements will be announced later, once final preparations are completed.

Ahmed was widely recognized at the national level as an expert in social reform. For decades, his name was closely associated with the Arab Community Center for Economic and Social Services (ACCESS), where he served for 38 years, including 24 years as Executive Director. During his tenure, he transformed ACCESS into a leading institution serving marginalized populations, new immigrants, and low-income families through comprehensive humanitarian, cultural, and civil rights programs.

On the political and executive front, Ahmed made history as one of the most prominent Arab Americans in state government, serving as Director of the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services under Governor Jennifer Granholm from 2007 to 2011. He became the first Arab American to lead one of Michigan’s most significant cabinet departments.

Alongside his involvement in Democratic Party circles, Ahmed left a strong academic footprint through his work as Vice Dean for Integrated Learning and Community Partnerships at the University of Michigan–Dearborn, where he actively strengthened partnerships between the university and the surrounding community.

Ahmed’s vision of justice was inseparable from his passion for the arts. He was among the founders of the Arab American National Museum in Dearborn and was the driving force behind the launch of the Concert of Colors in 1993. He was also a familiar radio voice for many years on Detroit public station WDET.

In a statement, ACCESS President and Chief Executive Officer Maha Freij mourned Ahmed’s passing, saying:

“With profound sorrow, we share the news of the passing of former ACCESS Executive Director Ismael Ahmed. He was a dear friend to many and devoted his distinguished career to public service and community. He helped shape the organization in its early days and played a central role in its growth.”

“It is impossible to overstate the impact of his contributions to ACCESS, our community, and the entire state of Michigan. Our hearts are with his wife Margaret, his children, and his grandchildren. He will be deeply missed.” Freij added.

About Ismael Ahmed