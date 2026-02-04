Lee H. Hamilton. 1931 -2026

Former U.S. Representative Lee H. Hamilton, a former Democratic member of Congress from Indiana and a widely respected authority on U.S. foreign policy whose column appeared regularly in The Arab American News for more than a decade, passed away peacefully late Tuesday night at his home in Bloomington, Indiana. He was 94.

Over a 34-year congressional career (1965–1999), Hamilton earned a national reputation for moderation, independence and bipartisan cooperation. Reelected 16 times in a largely Republican district, he went on to chair the House Foreign Affairs and Intelligence committees, becoming a trusted adviser to presidents of both parties and a central figure in shaping debates on diplomacy and national security.

Hamilton rose to prominence during the Iran-Contra investigations of the late 1980s, when he co-chaired congressional hearings alongside Senator Daniel Inouye that exposed illegal arms sales to Iran and covert funding of Nicaraguan rebels. During the hearings, Hamilton warned that government “cannot function cloaked in secrecy”, underscoring his lifelong commitment to accountability and constitutional balance.

After leaving Congress in 1999, Hamilton remained deeply engaged in public life. President George W. Bush appointed him vice chair of the 9/11 Commission, whose landmark report led to sweeping reforms of U.S. intelligence and homeland security. He later co-chaired the Iraq Study Group, advocating a phased U.S. withdrawal and renewed diplomatic engagement.

Widely admired for his ability to rise above partisan divides, Hamilton worked closely with various leaders, including President Clinton and Vice President Gore. In 2015, he received the Presidential Medal of Freedom from President Obama, honoring his dedication to bipartisanship and public service.

In addition to his national roles, Hamilton remained actively engaged in education and mentorship. He served as professor of practice at the Hamilton Lugar School of Global and International Studies at Indiana University, where he continued teaching and writing until the final days of his life. He published a column in his “Lee Hamilton on Foreign Policy” series just one week before his passing and was working from his office up to that time.

Colleagues at the school remembered him as a statesman, scholar and proud Hoosier whose steady moral compass, commitment to bipartisan leadership and belief in diplomacy helped shape one of the nation’s leading institutions focused on global engagement and public service. His lifelong dedication to educating young people as thoughtful stewards of democracy remains a cornerstone of that mission.

Born in Daytona Beach, Florida, in 1931 and raised in Indiana, Hamilton was also an accomplished athlete and scholar. He is survived by three children, five grandchildren and a great-granddaughter.

For readers of The Arab American News, Lee Hamilton will be remembered not only as a national statesman, but as a thoughtful and steady voice who brought clarity, restraint and historical perspective to some of the most consequential issues of our time. His legacy endures through generations of students, policymakers and readers inspired by his commitment to public service and peaceful global engagement.