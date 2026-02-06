Adam Hollier. – File photo

DETROIT — Adam Hollier, a Democrat and U.S. Army paratrooper, announced he is suspending his campaign for Michigan secretary of state and pivoting to a run for State Senate District 3, a seat that spans Hamtramck, Highland Park and Detroit’s east side.

Hollier, 40, previously served in the State Senate representing the former District 2 from 2018 to 2023. In a statement announcing the switch, he framed the move as a broader effort to strengthen representation across the ballot.

“This race was never about me — it was about ensuring strong Black leadership at every level in our state,” Hollier said. “It is with that higher purpose that I am stepping aside in my race for secretary of state and running for re-election to the State Senate, in the hopes that our community will be able to come together and ensure we have real representation up and down the ballot in November.”

A reshaped Democratic field

Hollier’s decision follows Garlin Gilchrist II ending his gubernatorial bid and launching a campaign for secretary of state. Gilchrist made history as Michigan’s first Black lieutenant governor and has quickly consolidated support in the new race, including an endorsement from the Michigan AFL-CIO on Feb. 3.

The Democratic secretary of state field also includes Barb Byrum and Suzanna Shkreli. Aghogho Edevbie exited the contest last month, citing Gilchrist’s entry.

Hollier had appeared positioned for a fundraising edge earlier in the cycle after transferring money from a previous congressional campaign. That effort, against eventual nominee and winner Shri Thanedar, ended in disqualification when Hollier failed to submit enough valid voter signatures.

Track record and policy focus

In announcing his Senate comeback campaign, Hollier highlighted his legislative accomplishments, saying he worked to “keep people in their homes, keep factories open and veterans off the street.” He pointed to efforts that cut costs for retirees and preserved programs such as Flip the Script, while backing investments in community institutions, including the Motown Museum, Focus: HOPE and the Ruth Ellis Center.

Hollier also cited national politics as a motivator for returning to Lansing.

“With Donald Trump back in office, we need strong leaders in Lansing who will protect Michigan families, defend our fundamental freedoms and address the cost-of-living crisis that the president and his cronies have created,” he said.

A military veteran, Hollier was recently tapped by Gov. Whitmer to serve as director of the Michigan Veterans Affairs Agency.

Crowded primary for an open seat

Hollier is entering a competitive Democratic primary for District 3, currently held by Stephanie Chang, who is term-limited.

According to the Bureau of Elections’ unofficial candidate list, Democrats Eboni Taylor, Theodore Jones, Korey Hall and Bobby Christian have filed for the seat. Former congressional candidate John Conyers III has also formed a campaign committee.

With a strong Democratic tilt in the district, the next senator is widely expected to be decided in Michigan’s statewide primary on Tuesday, Aug. 4.

If Hollier prevails in November, he would be eligible to serve two additional Senate terms under voter-approved changes enacted in 2022 that allow lawmakers to serve up to 12 total years in the legislature. Michigan’s legislative maps were redrawn after Hollier’s previous tenure, placing the communities he once represented into new districts, including the newly configured Third.