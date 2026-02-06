Drone as First Responder. Courtesy of the city of Dearborn

DEARBORN – The Dearborn Police Department announced Monday that it has begun full-scale deployment of drones as part of its initial emergency response across the city, describing the initiative as the first of its kind in the state of Michigan.

While several police departments statewide already use drones for limited purposes, Dearborn becomes the first city to implement them comprehensively through a system known as “Drone as First Responder” (DFR).

Under the new program, drones will launch from strategically placed locations, allowing them to reach anywhere in the city within approximately two and a half minutes. The aircraft will provide officers with live video feeds and real-time situational data before patrol units arrive at the scene.

In a press release, the city said the drones, manufactured by Skydio, will be deployed for a wide range of incidents, including violent crimes, traffic crashes, missing-person searches, vehicle or property break-ins and other emergency situations.

City officials said the enhanced aerial visibility provided by the drone cameras will help officers make faster and safer decisions as incidents unfold.

Police Chief Issa Shahin said the new system allows officers to immediately assess situations as soon as a call is received, reducing uncertainty and improving how departmental resources are deployed.

According to the city, the DFR program is expected to significantly speed response times while enhancing safety for both officers and residents. Officials noted that drone deployment will support de-escalation efforts by allowing officers to evaluate threats before entering potentially dangerous environments, helping reduce the likelihood of force being used.

Beyond emergency response, the drones will also assist with infrastructure inspections, construction monitoring, investigations of illegal dumping and assessments of flood-prone areas during heavy rainfall. They may also be used to evaluate damage following storms, fires or large-scale events, helping the city qualify more quickly for state or federal assistance.

Dearborn officials emphasized that the city is the first in Michigan to activate drones on a fully comprehensive basis. As part of its transparency commitment, the city said drone recordings will be published on a publicly accessible online dashboard.