Dearborn Schools Administrative Service Center. Photo by David Leins/WDET

DERABORN – The search for a new superintendent of the Dearborn Public Schools officially began last week, following the departure of former superintendent Glenn Maleyko, who moved on to lead education efforts at the state level after a decade marked by strong performance in Dearborn.

As a first major step, the Dearborn Board of Education recently contracted with the Michigan Leadership Institute (MLI) to identify and recruit top candidates for the position. The role is currently held on an interim basis by Lamis Srour, who confirmed to The Arab American News that she will not apply for the permanent post, citing a prior agreement with the school board.

Working jointly with the MLI, the board has established a preliminary timeline aimed at selecting a new superintendent by July 1.

The MLI moved quickly Thursday, hosting a series of in-person meetings to gather input from community members, parents, staff, local officials and union representatives on the qualities they want to see in Dearborn’s next superintendent, as well as on what information should be included in the official job posting.

Community feedback will continue to be collected online through Feb. 16 via electronic surveys available in English, Arabic and Spanish. The application window is scheduled to open Feb. 20 and close at 4 p.m. on March 27.

Under the adopted search process, the MLI will conduct an initial screening of applicants before forwarding qualified candidates to the Board of Education. First-round interviews are slated for April 14–16. Applicants’ names will remain confidential unless they are selected for interviews.

Those initial interviews — which will be livestreamed on the district’s YouTube channel — will allow board members to narrow the field to a short list of finalists. Finalists will then participate in a second round of interviews on April 24, followed by a board vote to select the preferred candidate in early May. The appointment will become official only after both parties agree on contract terms.

The district cautioned that the timeline could change, noting the board’s crowded agenda, which also includes selecting a new president for Henry Ford College in early April and advancing work on a proposed tax levy to modernize aging school buildings ahead of this fall’s elections.

Notably, Dearborn’s Board of Education, currently chaired by Jamal Aljahmi, is the only school board in Michigan that oversees both a public community college and a K–12 school district.

Dearborn Public Schools, which serves the entire city of Dearborn and small portions of Dearborn Heights, is Michigan’s third-largest school district after Detroit and Utica, with approximately 19,000 students across 35 school buildings. Henry Ford College, also located in Dearborn, enrolls more than 11,000 students.

Board president outlines priorities for next superintendent

Aljahmi told The Arab American News that the decision to hire the MLI followed a formal request-for-proposals process in which multiple firms submitted bids carefully reviewed by board members.

He said the MLI was ultimately selected because of its extensive experience — particularly in Michigan — having conducted hundreds of similar superintendent searches statewide.

“MLI has deep knowledge of Michigan and the ability to attract qualified candidates from across the United States,” Aljahmi said, noting that this helps ensure a broad and competitive applicant pool.

Describing the qualities sought in Dearborn’s next superintendent, Aljahmi said the board is looking for “a strong leader with proven educational leadership experience.” He emphasized that the ideal candidate must be capable of managing a large district with an annual budget approaching $700 million, while also demonstrating strong communication skills and the ability to work closely with community stakeholders.

He added that feedback gathered from public meetings and online surveys will play a significant role in shaping the criteria used to evaluate candidates.

Aljahmi also explained that keeping applicants’ identities confidential during early stages of the process is standard practice, since many candidates are currently employed elsewhere and could risk their jobs if their interest became public. Transparency, he said, will come during the final phase, when shortlisted candidates participate in public interviews.

He confirmed that interim superintendent Srour will not seek the permanent role due to her prior agreement with the board, while noting that other internal district employees are welcome to apply and will be evaluated using the same standards as external candidates.

“Our goal is to select the best overall candidate, whether internal or external,” he said.

Looking ahead, Aljahmi said expectations for the new superintendent’s first year will focus on how well the leader acclimates to the district and delivers progress across key measures, including student achievement, operational efficiency, financial management and relationships with staff and the broader community.

While acknowledging that the proposed timeline “may seem ambitious,” Aljahmi stressed that it remains flexible.

“Flexibility is an essential part of the process,” he said. “Our priority is hiring the right person — not simply meeting a deadline.”