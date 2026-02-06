Lamis Srour, Dearborn Public Schools interim superintendent. – File photo

DEARBORN — Interim superintendent Lamis Srour said she will not apply to keep her position on a permanent basis as the Dearborn Public Schools opens its search for a successor to former superintendent Dr. Glenn Maleyko.

Maleyko left his position to become the state superintendent. He was hired in late December to replace longtime superintendent Michael Rice, who retired.

Srour explained that when the Board of Education appointed her as interim superintendent in December, one of the conditions was that the person selected would not seek the position of superintendent permanently. She said she agreed without hesitation, recognizing the importance of filling the post with someone who could ensure the district continued moving “in the right direction.”

“I felt I could be that person,” Srour said, “and that’s why I chose to take on the responsibility.”

Srour noted that her four years on Maleyko’s executive leadership team, combined with her long administrative career in the district, prepared her to step into the interim role with a clear understanding of “what needs to be accomplished and what must continue.”

The most important thing is the ability to build trust and relationships — and that trust must be grounded in transparency and accountability to every student. – Lamis Srour

Since assuming the position, she said her focus has centered on the district’s top priorities, including improving student academic achievement, addressing attendance challenges, confronting student bullying and advancing work on a proposed tax levy aimed at modernizing Dearborn’s aging school buildings.

“The most important thing is the ability to build trust and relationships,” she said when asked what qualities she believes are essential in the next superintendent, adding that this trust must be grounded in transparency and accountability to every student.

She also stressed the need for consistent communication with parents and the broader community, explaining that she meets regularly with families and residents through events and scheduled meetings throughout the year. Srour said she makes herself accessible through social media, email, phone calls and in-person appointments.

Describing her leadership style as an “open-door policy”, Srour said her goal is to create a welcoming environment where parents and students feel comfortable sharing concerns and perspectives.

“I want them to tell us what they think I need to know,” she said.

Looking ahead, Srour confirmed that she plans to return to her executive director role once a permanent superintendent is selected, a transition expected by early July. Srour has worked in Dearborn Public Schools since 1998.