Arab American leader Ismael Ahmed dies at 79, leaving a legacy of justice, service and culture

DETROIT — The Arab American community in Metro Detroit is mourning the loss of veteran community and political leader Ismael (Ish) Ahmed, who passed away at age 79 after a distinguished career spanning nearly five decades devoted to immigrant rights, social justice and ethnic communities across Michigan.

Funeral services were held privately for family members, who encouraged mourners to honor Ahmed’s memory by donating to the Concert of Colors festival in lieu of flowers. Arab American organizations and community leaders have also announced a public memorial celebration of Ahmed’s life and legacy, scheduled from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 8, at the Ford Community & Performing Arts Center in Dearborn.

Ahmed — of Egyptian and Lebanese heritage — was remembered by numerous Arab American institutions, including ACCESS, the Arab American Civil Rights League (ACRL), the Washington-based Arab American Institute, the American Human Rights Council (AHRC) and the Arab American Chamber of Commerce, alongside many friends, activists and longtime partners in community service.

Tributes highlighted Ahmed’s role as a labor leader, community organizer and government official who dedicated his life to advancing the rights and well-being of underserved communities — particularly Arab Americans in Michigan. Many noted that his vision and leadership became inseparable from the civic fabric of Greater Detroit, driving major progress in social services, cultural understanding and human rights.

He helped shape ACCESS in its earliest days — and his contributions to our community and the entire state of Michigan are immeasurable. – Maha Freij, president of ACCESS

Maha Freij, president and chief executive officer of ACCESS, expressed profound sorrow over the passing of the organization’s former executive director.

“Ahmed was a dear friend to so many and devoted his life to public service and community,” Freij said in a statement. “He helped shape ACCESS in its earliest days in 1973 and played a central role in its growth. His contributions to ACCESS, our community and the entire state of Michigan are immeasurable.”

In a separate statement, the Arab American Institute said Ahmed’s passing leaves a significant void in the communities he served with passion.

“He will be remembered as a compassionate leader whose unwavering dedication to equality, cultural diversity and human dignity left an indelible mark on countless individuals and institutions,” the organization said, adding that his lifelong efforts to build bridges between communities and empower marginalized populations will continue to inspire future generations of advocates and public servants.

The Arab American Chamber of Commerce underscored Ahmed’s pivotal role in launching and strengthening numerous Arab American institutions, describing him as a founding leader whose vision, generosity and lifelong commitment to justice helped shape both Arab American civic life and the nation’s broader social fabric.

He will be remembered as a compassionate leader whose unwavering dedication to equality, cultural diversity and human dignity left an indelible mark. – Arab American Institute statement

Known widely as “Ish”, Ahmed was a nationally recognized expert in social reform. He spent 38 years with ACCESS, including 24 years as executive director from 1983 to 2007, transforming the organization into a leading national institution serving immigrants, low-income families and marginalized communities through comprehensive human services, arts and civil rights programs.

His influence also extended into state government. From 2007 to 2011, Ahmed served as director of the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services, becoming the first Arab American to lead one of Michigan’s most significant cabinet-level departments.

Alongside his political work within the Democratic Party, Ahmed left a lasting academic imprint as vice dean for integrated learning and community partnerships at the University of Michigan-Dearborn, beginning in 2011, where he worked to strengthen collaboration between the university and surrounding communities. The university awarded him an honorary Doctor of Laws degree in 2009 in recognition of his extensive public service.

Ahmed’s commitment to justice was matched by a deep passion for the arts. He hosted the music program This Island Earth on WDET 101.9 FM and was a co-founder of the Concert of Colors in 1993 — now regarded as Metro Detroit’s largest free global music festival. In recognition of his cultural leadership, former President Biden appointed Ahmed to the National Council on the Arts in 2021.

Born in 1947 in Brooklyn, New York, to an Egyptian father and Lebanese mother, Ahmed moved with his family to Metro Detroit at age 6 and remained there for the rest of his life. He is survived by his wife, Margaret; his son, Saladin Ahmed; and several grandchildren.