A family legacy rises in Canton: Saj Bakery opens new flagship location

Saj Bakery’s new location at 49433 Cherry Hill Road in Canton. – Photos by Abbas Shehab

CANTON — Over the past several years, hundreds of Arab American families have relocated to Canton Township, bringing with them a growing number of Arab-owned businesses that have followed the community’s expansion westward — from Dearborn to Dearborn Heights and now to the thriving township at the western edge of Wayne County.

Among the most prominent of those businesses is Saj Bakery, founded by the Siblini and Yassine families, pioneers in the Arab bakery industry in Metro Detroit. The new location on Cherry Hill Road stands as a testament to the evolution of community-owned enterprises and their ability to deliver distinctive products and services in a refined and welcoming setting.

Canton — known for its spacious homes, expansive lawns and strong economic base — ranks among the more affluent communities in Wayne County, with median household income nearly double that of Dearborn. The new Saj Bakery building reflects that upscale setting, offering not only Arab American customers their favorite foods and beverages, but also welcoming residents from the township’s diverse cultural and ethnic backgrounds.

The new facility, located at 49433 Cherry Hill Road, is larger than the Dearborn Heights location, spanning 9,000 square feet across two floors and featuring a modern design inspired by contemporary cafés in Lebanon and Europe.

On the ground floor, visitors will find Saj’s fresh bakery — where breads, pies, sandwiches, salads and pastries are prepared fresh daily in an open-kitchen style — alongside Shibam Coffee and Ali Bon Sweets, and adjacent to a grocery market operated by Greenland Supermarket.

The second floor offers an expansive seating area and a private meeting room, creating space for guests to dine, study, work remotely or gather with friends and family in a comfortable and relaxed atmosphere.

The open-layout design, modern décor and carefully curated lighting create an experience that goes beyond the traditional restaurant model — making Saj a destination for remote workers and anyone seeking a welcoming environment.

A family legacy

In Canton, where cultural diversity meets contemporary living, Saj opened its newest branch last summer, continuing a family story that began more than half a century ago in Lebanon.

The family’s patriarch, Ali Siblini, founded a traditional bakery rooted in quality and dedication, launching a legacy that would span generations — from Beirut to Dearborn, Dearborn Heights and now Canton.

After immigrating to the United States in the 1980s, the Siblini family continued their craft, becoming pioneers of Arab bakeries in the Detroit area. Their products — including the widely recognized “Yasmeen” bread brand — are regarded among the highest quality not only in Michigan but across the United States.

In 1986, the family established Yasmeen Bakery in Dearborn. In 2011, they opened the first Saj Bakery location in Dearborn Heights, reflecting the westward expansion of the Arab American community. The Canton branch marks the next step in that continuing journey.

“We wanted Saj to be close to the people here — a place where they can come to eat, meet friends or even work in a comfortable and welcoming environment,” said Mohamad Yassine, third-generation partner and co-founder.

“One of the most beautiful aspects of Canton is its diversity,” added Hussein Siblini, second-generation partner and co-founder. “It gives us the opportunity to share our culture with others and strengthen community connections.”



























Extended Ramadan hours

Saj offers a wide variety of fresh Lebanese dishes, including manakeesh, pies and pastries, as well as falafel, shawarma, grilled meats, kibbeh, sandwiches and salads — making it a daily destination that blends quality, variety and contemporary design.

Saj Canton is open daily from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., with extended hours until 9 p.m. on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays.

During the holy month of Ramadan, Saj will extend its hours to serve both iftar and suhoor customers. From Monday through Thursday, the bakery will operate from 9 a.m. until 3 a.m., while on weekends it will remain open continuously — from Friday at 9 a.m. through Monday at 3 a.m. — providing a welcoming gathering place for families and friends throughout the month.