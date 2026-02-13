Dearborn police launch AI body cameras with 56-language translation

Dearborn police launch bodycams with real-time translation. – Photo by the Dearborn Police Department

DEARBORN — In a groundbreaking move aimed at breaking language barriers and strengthening community trust, the Dearborn Police Department has announced the deployment of the latest generation of Axon body cameras, equipped with advanced real-time field translation technology.

The AI-powered cameras allow direct, two-way voice communication between officers and residents in more than 56 different languages. Instead of waiting for a human interpreter to arrive at the scene, officers can now activate a “two-way translation” feature with just two taps on the camera, enabling immediate and clear dialogue between both parties.

Under the real-time two-way translation system, spoken words are instantly converted to and from English with clear audio output, significantly reducing the waiting time previously required to secure traditional translation services.

“This technology empowers officers to deliver professional and safe service, ensuring that every Dearborn resident is heard and understood, regardless of their native language,” the Dearborn Police Department said.

Officials said the investment is part of a broader vision to enhance transparency and improve communication with all members of the community. The goal, they noted, is to foster mutual understanding during critical moments, ensuring the safety of both officers and residents while avoiding misunderstandings that could lead to unnecessary escalation.