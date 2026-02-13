City officials say crime in Dearborn has declined for the second consecutive year. Mayor Abdullah Hammoud and police leaders credit increased staffing, new technology and sustained investment in public safety. – Photo by the city of Dearborn

DEARBORN — On Tuesday, for the second consecutive year, Dearborn officials celebrated a citywide decline in crime, attributing the continued downward trend to strategic investments, strengthened community partnerships, expanded patrol presence and increased funding for the Police Department under the administration of Mayor Abdullah Hammoud.

Speaking at a press conference at Dearborn’s administrative headquarters, Hammoud said newly released data show continued decreases in overall criminal activity for the second year in a row. Violent crime declined by 14 percent in 2025 alone, contributing to a cumulative 20 percent reduction since 2023, he said.

2025 Crime data

According to city officials, Dearborn recorded the following year-over-year decreases in 2025 compared with 2024:

Assaults : Down 13 percent

Thefts : Down 40 percent

Burglaries : Down 22 percent

Vehicle thefts: Down 30 percent

These declines follow reductions recorded in 2024, when the city saw:

A 10 percent decrease in thefts

A 25 percent decrease in burglaries

A 35 percent decrease in home invasions

A 22 percent decrease in vehicle thefts

Traffic safety improvements

Hammoud emphasized that traffic safety remains a top priority in response to resident concerns. The city recorded a 15 percent decline in injury-related traffic crashes last year.

Officials attributed the improvement to increased enforcement and public awareness efforts. Traffic citations rose by approximately 30 percent, part of what Hammoud described as a firm strategy to deter reckless driving and ensure safer streets throughout the city.

“These are tangible improvements in our public safety,” he said. “They are the result of the men and women of the Dearborn Police Department, in whom we place full trust — trust we reinforce each year with historic investments that equip our officers with the personnel, training and tools necessary to protect our community.”

Hammoud was reelected to a second four-year term last fall.

Transparency data and enforcement numbers

The city’s public “Transparency Dashboard” shows the scale of enforcement efforts during 2025:

34,641 traffic citations issued

3,166 traffic-related arrests

403 traffic crashes recorded

88,342 service calls and public reports handled

Hammoud noted that Dearborn — ranked the second safest city among Michigan communities with populations over 100,000 — is close to leading the state in reducing violent crime. Citing FBI data, he said Sterling Heights currently surpasses Dearborn by just one violent crime.

“We’re about to surpass them,” Hammoud joked, adding that his administration aims to make Dearborn the safest city in Michigan overall.

Police chief: “Historic” decline

Police Chief Issa Shahin praised officers for what he described as unprecedented results.

“These declines are truly remarkable,” he said. “I have had the opportunity to serve this community for 28 years, and the reductions we’ve seen over the past two years are unlike anything we’ve experienced before.”

Reasons behind the decline

Shahin credited officer dedication, strong support from the mayor and City Council, expanded hiring, community partnerships and the implementation of advanced technology — some of which he described as first-of-their-kind in Michigan.

Investments include:

A fully integrated Fusus real-time crime center

License plate reader technology

Drone-first response deployment for emergencies

New patrol vehicles

Body cameras equipped with artificial intelligence and real-time translation in approximately 56 languages

License plate readers allow officers to quickly identify suspicious vehicles and intervene before crimes occur. The Fusus platform aggregates live feeds from participating businesses and public cameras, transmitting them to a centralized monitoring center where officers can analyze and respond to incidents in real time.

Shahin said these technological advancements have been paired with enhanced training and accountability policies that have strengthened public safety and made policing more effective.

The department currently employs 191 officers, a staffing level not seen in nearly two decades.

“These investments not only help prevent crime, they allow us to conduct investigations more quickly and successfully, deliver justice to victims and their families, and build trust with our community,” Shahin said.

City Council support

City Council President Michael Sareini said smart investments and strong partnerships are delivering measurable results for Dearborn residents.

“As council president, and on behalf of my colleagues, public safety is our top priority,” Sareini said. “We demonstrate that through the budget — funding technology, funding personnel and ensuring we have the best officers and training available.”

Sareini emphasized that the city actively pursues state and federal grants to reduce reliance on local tax revenue.

“We are not relying solely on local taxpayer dollars,” he said. “We are very active in securing state and federal grants, allowing us to provide cutting-edge technology without burdening Dearborn taxpayers.”

He concluded by reaffirming the Council’s commitment to ensuring the Dearborn Police Department remains among the most advanced and well-equipped in Michigan.

2025 Crime statistics at a glance