Wayne County Executive Warren C. Evans speaks at the 2026 State of the County address on Wednesday, February 11, in Dearborn. – Photo by Abbas Shehab

DEARBORN — Wayne County Executive Warren C. Evans delivered his 11th annual State of the County address Wednesday at the Ford Community & Performing Arts Center, outlining major milestones in fiscal stability and public safety while unveiling new initiatives focused on transit, education and long-term economic health.

Before his address, Evans was introduced in a video presentation by Wayne County Deputy Executive Assad Turfe, who praised the county executive’s leadership and accomplishments over nearly 12 years in office.

The event drew a wide array of local and state leaders, judges and prominent community figures. Those in attendance included Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson, Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel, Detroit Mayor Mary Sheffield, Dearborn Heights Mayor Mo Baydoun, Macomb County Executive Mark Hackel, Oakland County Executive Dave Coulter, Wayne County Sheriff Ray Washington, Wayne County Undersheriff Mike Jaafar, Wayne County Clerk Cathy Garrett, Wayne County Treasurer Eric Sabree and Wayne County Register of Deeds Bernard J. Youngblood, along with members of the Wayne County Commission and other elected officials.

Speaking before a full auditorium, Evans reflected on his tenure, emphasizing steady leadership, transparency and collaboration across Wayne County’s 43 municipalities.

“This trust was built through steady leadership, transparency and a commitment to doing the work,” Evans said. “I’m grateful for that trust, and I’m proud of what we’ve accomplished.”

Eleven years of balanced budgets

Evans pointed to 11 consecutive years of balanced budgets as a cornerstone achievement of his administration, along with continued improvements in the county’s financial standing.

Last year, Moody’s once again raised Wayne County’s credit rating — a signal, Evans said, that fiscal discipline remains intact.

“We’ve worked hard to earn and protect that reputation through careful planning and responsible stewardship,” he said.

Transit proposal heads to voters

A central announcement involved regional transportation. Following the repeal of a decades-old opt-out clause, Wayne County voters will have the opportunity to decide on a countywide transit proposal aimed at significantly strengthening regional mobility.

The administration has worked closely with the Regional Transit Authority, SMART and all 43 communities to develop what Evans described as a unified transit framework under his “One Wayne County” vision — a plan designed to bring residents closer together through improved connectivity.

Aviation workforce development

Evans also highlighted workforce initiatives in aviation and aeronautics. Eleven Wayne County school districts are currently offering an Aviation Technician Pathway curriculum, preparing students for careers in piloting, maintenance and advanced air mobility.

Michigan is projected to need approximately 250 new aircraft mechanics by 2032. Some districts are introducing aviation-focused education beginning at the elementary level, allowing students to pursue piloting, drone technology and aviation maintenance as they advance. The County Executive’s Office is working with Wayne RESA to secure funding for a comprehensive countywide program.

Student loan support program

To address the more than $7 billion in student loan debt held by Wayne County residents, the county is partnering with Savi to offer free, personalized assistance to borrowers. The program will help residents explore lower payment options and pursue loan forgiveness.

The contract is currently before the Wayne County Commission and, if approved, is expected to launch later this year.

Rx Kids provides direct support to families

Evans also cited the early impact of the Rx Kids program, launched in November across six communities. The initiative has already delivered more than $1.5 million in support to over 900 families and welcomed more than 500 newborns.

The program provides expectant mothers with a $1,500 prenatal payment and $500 per month for the first six months after birth, helping families cover essential needs such as medical care, formula and clothing.

Public safety gains continue

On public safety, Evans credited the county’s Violent Crime Reduction Initiative and cross-agency collaboration for significant declines in crime since 2020.

Carjackings in Detroit have dropped by 64 percent, while homicides countywide are down 49 percent and nonfatal shootings have decreased by 62 percent.

“Even one homicide is still one too many, but we’re making progress that is being felt throughout all 43 communities,” Evans said.

Infrastructure and stormwater investments

Evans underscored major infrastructure investments, including bridge replacements and a record number of road improvements. He also highlighted a $70 million stormwater initiative that has swept approximately 2,500 miles of roads and cleaned more than 6,500 catch basins.

“We’re seeing more extreme weather and more unpredictable storms,” Evans said. “That means the infrastructure we relied on for decades has to work as intended — and it currently does not.”

“One county with one shared future”

Throughout the address, Evans emphasized unity across Wayne County’s diverse communities.

“Wayne County consists of 43 municipalities, but we are one community — one county with one shared future. We’re stronger together.”

He closed by reaffirming his commitment to collaboration and tangible results.

“We don’t just talk about hopes and dreams,” Evans said. “We work with anyone willing to work to make those dreams real.”

The full 2026 State of the County address and additional information about Wayne County programs and services are available at engage.waynecountymi.gov, and on Facebook.com/TheAANews and https://www.facebook.com/sadaalwatanusa/