Hamtramck City Council appoints Dr. Adel AlAdlani as city manager

Dr. Adel AlAdlani is the new Hamtramck city manager. – Photo via AlAdlani Facebook page

HAMTRAMCK — The Hamtramck City Council voted by majority to appoint Dr. Adel AlAdlani as the city’s new city manager during its regular meeting on Tuesday, following a heated debate over the speed and method of the selection process, which went through several stages to name a permanent city manager to succeed dismissed former City Manager Max Garbarino.

Hamtramck’s Human Resources Department opened applications for the vacant position in early January and received more than 25 submissions. The applications were reviewed and screened in accordance with local regulations and required standards. The screening process resulted in four finalists; three of them were interviewed by an expanded committee that included Mayor Adam Alharbi, Human Resources Director Mashana Burton, City Attorney Odey Meroueh and a City Council subcommittee consisting of Mohammad Alsomairi, Mohammad Hassan and Yousuf Saed.

The expanded committee’s decision led to the nomination of AlAdlani, who earned the highest score and topped the evaluations ahead of two competitors, including Interim City Manager Alexander LaGrou. The fourth applicant — a former city manager from New York — was eliminated from consideration after failing to attend the interview.

Mayor Alharbi expressed optimism about selecting AlAdlani for the city manager post, which, under the Hamtramck City Charter, is the city’s top executive and administrative position. The role includes direct oversight of all departments and municipal operations to ensure efficient performance, responsibility for enforcing laws and policies approved by the City Council and authority to appoint and direct administrative staff. The city manager also bears primary responsibility for shaping financial policy by preparing the annual budget, monitoring expenditures and providing periodic reports to the Council on the city’s financial condition and operational needs to ensure administrative work aligns with the city’s overall vision.

Alharbi said the appointment process was based on clear professional standards and a careful selection procedure that met all legal requirements. In remarks to The Arab American News, he said selecting a new city manager was a top priority for the newly seated Council following last November’s elections.

“We were keen to select someone who understands Hamtramck’s unique character and its diverse needs, in addition to having the professional experience that helps achieve our vision for developing the city,” Alharbi said.

He added that the selection process included a series of interviews and thorough evaluation procedures under full supervision of the Human Resources Department, which concluded that AlAdlani was the best candidate for the position.

AlAdlani holds a doctorate in public administration and a master’s degree in local government administration — qualifications Alharbi said would provide Hamtramck’s administration with the level of academic competence and institutional vision needed to move the city forward. He also noted that AlAdlani’s experience in public service and community engagement aligns with local government efforts to strengthen unity in Hamtramck, which he described as the most immigrant-diverse city in Michigan.

Alharbi said the city’s new manager has more than 20 years of experience in economic development and public policy management, giving him practical understanding of infrastructure challenges and improving municipal performance. He added that AlAdlani has extensive knowledge of local and federal funding mechanisms and the ability to attract grants aimed at meeting the city’s needs without placing additional financial burdens on residents.

Alharbi said Hamtramck has promising opportunities and called on all social and ethnic communities to cooperate with AlAdlani’s administration. AlAdlani is expected to assume his duties by next week.

Objections and debate

Despite AlAdlani’s academic and professional qualifications, the vote did not proceed without controversy. Councilman Naeem Choudhury raised objections about the speed and method of the appointment process and ultimately did not vote in favor of AlAdlani, unlike the other Council members.

Choudhury argued that making a decision of this magnitude only six weeks after the new Council took office at the start of this year was an “unjustified rush.” He also raised questions about AlAdlani’s professional experience, saying he “has never previously served as a city manager”, and called for taking more time to select the appropriate manager for Hamtramck, which is facing a lawsuit filed by Garbarino.

“We currently have an interim manager who can run the city while we search for the most suitable and most qualified person,” Choudhury said.

Although he demanded delaying the vote to hold a closed session to review contract details and consider other available options — citing lack of knowledge about the facts and circumstances of the appointment process — the discussion took another turn when Councilmember Mohammad Hassan intervened and detailed the full process, explaining that the Council subcommittee represents all members.