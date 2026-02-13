Mallak Baydoun. – Photo courtesy of the city Of Dearborn Heights

DEARBORN HEIGHTS — Mallak Baydoun has been appointed chief of staff to Mayor Mo Baydoun, stepping into a key leadership role as the administration works to stabilize city finances and improve internal operations.

Baydoun assumed the position following a leadership reorganization that moved former Chief of Staff Hussein Saad, an attorney, into a full-time legal role as assistant corporation counsel. City officials said the transition was designed to strengthen both the administrative and legal functions of the mayor’s office.

With a background in municipal government, including experience in Detroit, Baydoun said she was asked to take on the role because of her administrative expertise and her ability to help advance the mayor’s policy and operational goals.

“I accepted the position because of my commitment to public service and my desire to help support my community,” Baydoun said in an interview with The Arab American News. “This administration inherited significant challenges — particularly financially and operationally — and my focus has been on helping stabilize operations and strengthen internal systems.”

Focus on fiscal stability

At the top of Baydoun’s agenda is addressing the city’s financial condition. Dearborn Heights has faced ongoing budgetary pressures and the administration has prioritized restoring fiscal stability while maintaining essential services.

Her role includes coordinating departmental operations, overseeing administrative processes and ensuring that financial planning aligns with long-term sustainability goals.

“Our primary focus is putting the city on stronger financial footing,” she told The Arab American News. “That requires discipline, transparency and collaboration across all departments.”

Improving morale and city services

Beyond fiscal matters, Baydoun said improving employee morale within city government is another priority. She emphasized fostering a culture of transparency and teamwork, where staff members feel valued and supported.

“We want employees to feel they are part of a team working toward a shared goal,” she said. “Strong internal systems and positive morale ultimately translate into better service for residents.”

Enhancing the resident experience is also central to her mission. Baydoun said the administration is working to improve communication, strengthen customer service and make city government more accessible and responsive.

“Government exists to serve people,” she said. “We want residents to understand where the city stands, what challenges we face and what steps we are taking to move forward.”

Collaboration with the City Council

Baydoun stressed the importance of maintaining a collaborative relationship between the mayor’s office and the City Council. She said cooperation — rather than conflict — is essential to advancing policies that benefit residents.

“Collaboration is critical,” she said. “When leadership works together, the entire community benefits.”

She acknowledged that many of the city’s current challenges predate the current administration, noting that residents have shown patience and understanding as reforms are implemented.

A career rooted in public service

Baydoun said her career has consistently been guided by a commitment to public service. Her municipal experience in Detroit shaped her approach to governance, and she has sought to apply lessons learned in a large city setting to Dearborn Heights on a more localized scale.

Her time in Lebanon also strengthened her understanding of diaspora connections and the importance of civic engagement within immigrant communities.

“Everything I’ve done throughout my career has been guided by a commitment to service,” she said. “I remain dedicated to using my experience to support this administration and improve the lives of residents.”

As chief of staff, Baydoun works largely behind the scenes, coordinating operations and supporting policy initiatives aimed at strengthening city government and positioning Dearborn Heights for long-term stability.