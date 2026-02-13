President Donald Trump points his finger towards Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu as they shake hands during a press conference after meeting at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago club in Palm Beach, Florida, U.S., December 29, 2025. - Reuters

on Thursday, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said he hoped that President Trump was creating the conditions to reach a deal with Iran that would avoid military action.

Netanyahu, who met Trump for talks in Washington on Wednesday, said he had expressed “general skepticism” and said that if an agreement was reached, “it must include the elements that are vital to Israel.”

They include a halt to Iran’s nuclear program, limits on its ballistic missiles and Iran’s proxies, he added.

Wednesday’s meeting was the seventh between Trump and Netanyahu since Trump returned to office last year. Netanyahu — whose visit was more muted than usual and closed to the press — was looking to influence the next round of U.S. discussions with Iran following nuclear negotiations held in Oman last Friday. “I think that the conditions he is creating, combined with the fact that they surely understand they made a mistake last time by not reaching an agreement, may create the circumstances for achieving a good deal,” Netanyahu said. The two leaders spoke behind closed doors for more than two-and-a-half hours in what Trump described as a “very good meeting.”

But Trump said no major decisions were made and stopped short of publicly accepting Netanyahu’s entreaties. “We share a very close, very genuine and very candid connection,” Netanyahu said, noting the discussions focused on several issues, but primarily on the negotiations with Iran, and Trump wanted to “hear my opinion.” “The President believes that the Iranians have already learned who they are dealing with,” he said, referring to Israel’s 12-day conflict with Iran that culminated with U.S. air attacks on Iran’s nuclear sites. Trump has threatened strikes on Iran if no agreement is reached, while Tehran has vowed to retaliate, stoking fears of a wider war as the U.S. amasses forces in the Middle East. He has repeatedly voiced support for a secure Israel. Earlier this week Trump said he believed Iran wants a deal.

Iran has said it is prepared to discuss curbs on its nuclear program in exchange for lifting sanctions but has ruled out linking the issue to missiles. Netanyahu also said the talks with Trump touched on Gaza, where there is a fragile ceasefire between Israel and Palestinian militant group Hamas, the entire region and other general matters. “It was another conversation with a great friend of the State of Israel, the likes of whom we have never had,” Netanyahu said.

– Reuters. Edited for style.