Detroit Police Chief Todd Bettison. – File photo

DETROIT — Reaffirming its refusal to engage in federal immigration enforcement, Detroit Police leadership has suspended two officers for cooperating with federal agents in the arrest of undocumented immigrants within the city.

Detroit Police Chief Todd Bettison disclosed during a meeting of the Detroit Board of Police Commissioners last week that two department officers worked with federal agents over the past two months, leading to the arrest of at least two individuals who were subsequently placed on a potential path toward deportation.

Bettison stressed that coordinating with U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) constitutes a direct violation of departmental policy. He confirmed that both officers have been suspended and that he has formally requested the Board of Police Commissioners terminate their employment.

“98 or 99 percent of our officers follow the rules and regulations every day,” Bettison said. “But there’s about 1 to 2 percent who decide to violate our rules, policies and procedures — and I will hold those officers accountable.”

According to Bettison, the incidents occurred on February 9 and December 16.

In the February 9 case, a sergeant contacted a CBP patrol after stopping an individual who did not speak English. The individual was later arrested after it was determined he did not have lawful immigration status in the United States.

In a separate December 16 incident, body camera footage revealed that an officer investigating a suspect wanted on a criminal charge in west Detroit contacted Border Patrol after questioning the individual’s immigration status. The suspect was ultimately taken into custody.

Bettison reiterated that Detroit Police policy limits cooperation with federal immigration authorities strictly to cases involving judicial detainer orders issued through U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE).

In previous testimony before the Detroit City Council, Bettison emphasized that immigration enforcement is not part of the department’s core mission.

“We constantly remind our officers that this is not our responsibility, nor is it our focus,” Bettison said.

He further clarified departmental guidelines regarding language access and translation services.

“Contacting Border Patrol, ICE or other federal agencies for translation services is strictly prohibited, as it subjects individuals to extreme scrutiny,” Bettison said, noting that the department is working with a company that provides certified translation services.

“There’s absolutely no reason to contact federal law enforcement agencies to assist with translation services,” he added.

Under department policy, officers who encounter individuals who do not speak English are required to use the department’s internal translation hotline rather than contacting federal authorities. Bettison noted that officers utilized the hotline 1,522 times last year, demonstrating that the overwhelming majority of officers are following established procedures.

City Council response

Detroit City Councilwoman Gabriela Santiago-Romero released a statement addressing the two incidents and urging unity and community support.

“This moment requires us to listen and to be intentional, in order to not cause greater harm,” Santiago-Romero said. “We, as a beloved community, above all else, need to practice mutual aid. I call upon residents across this great city to join together and build communities of care, whereby folks of all backgrounds support one another, care for one another and love one another.”

Broader context

While the Detroit Police Department does not participate in routine federal immigration enforcement, a limited number of law enforcement agencies across Michigan have entered into cooperation agreements with ICE. These include the Taylor Police Department and sheriff’s departments in Jackson, Calhoun, Crawford, Roscommon and Berrien Counties, along with several smaller municipalities throughout the state.

Detroit officials have reiterated that the city’s policy prioritizes local public safety responsibilities and maintaining trust within immigrant communities over direct involvement in federal immigration enforcement efforts.