DETROIT — Former Democratic State Rep. Abraham Aiyash, who made history in 2023 as the first Arab American to serve as majority floor leader of the Michigan House of Representatives, is preparing a return to the Capitol in Lansing — this time as a candidate for the Michigan Senate.

Aiyash is running in Michigan’s First Senate District, which includes portions of Detroit and several Downriver communities.

The Yemeni American lawmaker will compete in the August Democratic primary against Justin Onwenu, director of entrepreneurship and economic opportunity for the city of Detroit and an attorney.

The winner of the primary will advance to the November 3 general election to face the Republican nominee. The filing deadline for candidates is April 21.

The seat is held by Democratic Sen. Erika Geiss, who has served in both the Michigan House and Senate since 2015. Geiss is term limited under Michigan’s constitutional amendment that prohibits legislators from serving more than 12 years in the legislature over their lifetime.

Traditionally, winning the Democratic primary in District 1 all but secures victory in the general election due to the district’s longstanding Democratic lean.

Under new district lines, District 1 includes large portions of southwest Detroit and the cities of Ecorse, Lincoln Park, River Rouge, Wyandotte, Riverview, Trenton, Woodhaven, Gibraltar, Grosse Ile and parts of Brownstown.

Campaign platform focused on cost of living

In his Senate bid, Aiyash is promoting an ambitious agenda centered on bread-and-butter economic issues. His platform includes:

A five-year freeze on electricity rate increases imposed by DTE Energy

Eliminating car insurance pricing based on ZIP code

Expanding and improving access to child care services

Speaking to The Arab American News, Aiyash said rising energy bills are placing “an unprecedented burden” on families, noting that many households are struggling to cover basic necessities amid continuous rate increases.

He also pointed out that Michigan has the highest car insurance rates in the nation.

“This must stop,” Aiyash said, emphasizing the need for concrete action to protect families and consumers from mounting economic pressures and to ensure essential services remain affordable and accessible.

Historic political career

Aiyash, who studied political theory and constitutional democracy at Michigan State University, made history in 2020 as the first Yemeni American elected to the Michigan House of Representatives, representing House District 4, which includes Hamtramck — the city where he was born in 1994.

He was reelected in 2022 and went on to achieve another milestone by becoming the first Arab American and first Muslim to serve as majority leader of the Michigan House. He held the position from early 2023 until the end of his legislative term in late 2024.

Aiyash told The Arab American News that his Senate campaign is committed to supporting “young families and the working class that built this state and made it a great place to live — not billionaires.”

He added that he is the only candidate in the race who refuses donations from large corporations.

After completing his second term in Lansing, Aiyash moved to New York City to assist in the mayoral campaign of Democratic candidate Zohran Mamdani. He described Mamdani’s victory as a historic achievement nationally.

Aiyash said he hopes to apply the experience he gained during his legislative service from 2021 to 2024 to serve residents and business owners in District 1 if elected in November.

A potential historic breakthrough

The Michigan Senate consists of 38 members, each serving four-year terms with eligibility for up to two additional terms.

No Arab or Muslim American has ever been elected to the Michigan Senate. That historic barrier could fall — potentially twice — this year, with Aiyash seen as a strong contender in District 1 and activist Abbas Alawieh competing in District 2.