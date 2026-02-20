Wayne County offers online tax relief programs before March 31

WAYNE COUNTY, Mich. — As winter weather and ongoing construction make in-person visits more challenging, the Wayne County Treasurer’s Office is urging homeowners and property owners to take advantage of expanded online tools designed to help residents address delinquent property taxes and avoid foreclosure.

Wayne County Treasurer Eric R. Sabree announced that multiple taxpayer assistance programs are available online, allowing eligible residents to enroll in structured payment plans and hardship options without visiting the Treasurer’s Office.

“For Wayne County homeowners and property owners juggling tight budgets, getting reliable tax help quickly can make a big difference,” Sabree said in a statement. “We don’t want anyone to lose their home or property to foreclosure, and we have taxpayer assistance programs that you can access online to help you.

“The deadline to enroll in these programs is March 31, 2026, so we encourage you to go online or contact us to get started today,” Sabree added. He also emphasized that once enrolled, participants must remain current on their payments. “It’s also important to remember that once you enroll in a taxpayer assistance plan, you must continue to make your payments on time. Go online or contact us today to get started. We’re here to help.”

Three online assistance programs available

Eligible taxpayers may apply for one of the following programs through the Treasurer’s Payment Plans page:

🔹 Stipulated Payment Agreement (REGSPA)

This program offers qualified taxpayers a structured agreement to repay delinquent property taxes over time, with established payment terms to help households return to compliance.

🔹 Distressed Owner/Occupant Extension (DOOE)

Designed for eligible owner-occupants experiencing hardship, DOOE provides additional time to resolve delinquent taxes while allowing residents to remain in their homes.

🔹 Interest Reduction Stipulated Payment Agreement (IRSPA)

IRSPA allows eligible taxpayers to enter into a payment agreement that may include reduced interest, helping lower the overall cost of repayment.

Residents can begin the process by reviewing eligibility requirements and completing the appropriate application online at:

https://www.waynecountymi.gov/Government/Elected-Officials/Treasurer/Payment-Plans

Officials recommend having basic property information and tax notice details available to speed up the application process.

Additional Online Resources

In addition to payment plans, the Wayne County Treasurer’s website (www.waynecountymi.gov/treasurer) provides access to:

Paying or checking taxes online

Scheduling appointments

Applying for hardship extensions

Exploring payment options

Auctions and claims information

Property tax information

Looking up property tax bills

Community partner assistance programs

Frequently asked questions

FOIA requests

Deed certification process

Contact Information

Residents with questions about eligibility, required documentation or the application process may contact the Treasurer’s Office directly:

📞 Phone: (313) 224-5990

📧 Email: taxinfo@waynecountymi.gov

📧 Email (Payment Plans): wctopaymentplans@waynecountymi.gov

Officials stress that with the March 31 deadline approaching, residents facing tax difficulties should act promptly to secure assistance and protect their homes.