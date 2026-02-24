“State of the Swamp” will provide live rebuttal to the State of the Union

On February 24, while President Trump delivers his State of the Union address, DEFIANCE.org , the Portland Frog Brigade and COURIER will host State of the Swamp: The Rebuttal to the State of the Union from 7 –11 p.m. EST at the National Press Club.

The event will bring together elected officials, cultural figures, journalists, veterans and organizers for a live counter-address focused on defying Donald Trump’s abuses of power, including officials who previously advised Trump. The program will be livestreamed nationwide (as well as via new-media partners). Details at DEFIANCE.org/sotu .

Featured speakers include Robert De Niro; Sen. Ron Wyden; Stacey Abrams; Mark Ruffalo; Jim Acosta; Marianne Williamson; George Conway; Joyce Vance; Glenn Kirschner; Mehdi Hasan; Rep. Eric Swalwell; former Gov. Steve Bullock; LaTosha Brown; Rep. Seth Moulton; Rep. Dan Goldman; Stephanie Grisham; Miles Taylor; Tara McGowan; former Rep. Joe Walsh; Baratunde Thurston; Sue Gordon; Rep. Eugene Vindman; Wajahat Ali; Norm Eisen; Steve Schmidt; Charlie Sykes; Rashad Robinson; Olivia Troye; Asha Rangappa; Brian Karem; Robby Roadsteamer; Lisandra Vazquez and more, including surprise guests.

The evening will also feature satire, visuals and direct calls to action. Attendees are encouraged to wear green or frog attire — a symbol of peaceful defiance and civic participation.

“This is not a protest or a watch party,” said DEFIANCE.org co-founder Miles Taylor. “It’s a live, public rebuttal — grounded in facts, accountability and action. Donald Trump is the most corrupt president in American history. This event will report the truth about the state of our union under his failed leadership and how Americans can defy the man who’s dividing us.”

The “State of the Swamp” event will be preceded Tuesday morning at 9:30 EST with the delivery of copies of the U.S. Constitution to every Republican member of Congress with the message, “You swore an oath to this. Not to a man. Remember that tonight.”

“And guess what?” Taylor writes oin his Feb. 23 Defiance News Substack post. “We’ve flown in the Portland Frog Brigade to handle the deliveries. That’s right, defiant Americans in blow-up frog costumes will be going door-to-door on Capitol Hill to deliver the Constitution. The same people who’ve been protesting Trump’s agents at ICE facilities — and leading marches nationwide.”

Taylor discusses the “State of the Swamp” with former federal prosecutor Glenn Kirschner here, former federal prosecutor Joyce Vance here and writer, lawyer and comedian Dean Obeidallah here.

For more information and to buy virtual tickets, or to register for the free livestream, visit DEFIANCE.org/SOTU.

— DEFIANCE.org is a club for courageous Americans who want to know, “WHAT CAN I DO?” Each month, we give Members options to defy the Trump administration’s abuses of power, including supporting remarkable groups across America committed to upholding the Constitution and democratic norms. Then we take action, together. Become a member at DEFIANCE.org/join .

— The Portland Frog Brigade is a coalition of artist-activists (artivists) who use absurdity and art to peacefully confront government overreach. Born after an activist in an inflatable frog suit was pepper-sprayed by federal agents, the Brigade turns joy into resistance, showing that creativity can cut through fear, expose abuse, and remind Americans that democracy is still worth fighting for.

— COURIER is a pro-democracy news network that builds a more informed, engaged, and representative America by reaching audiences where they are online with factual, values-driven news and analysis. COURIER’s local newsrooms provide Americans with news centered on the people and policies affecting their lives.

— Defiance.org. Edited for style.