Richard A. Bierschbach named 14th president of Wayne State University

Richard Bierschbach. - Photo courtesy of the Wayne State University Communications Department

DETROIT – The Wayne State University Board of Governors has unanimously elected Richard A. Bierschbach, J.D., as the university’s 14th president, effective immediately.

Bierschbach has led the university on an interim basis since September 17. Prior to that appointment, he served for more than eight years as dean of Wayne State University Law School, where he guided the school through a period of increased national recognition, academic distinction and institutional stability.

During his tenure as dean, Bierschbach worked closely with faculty and staff to launch innovative academic programs that drove enrollment growth and strengthened the law school’s long-term outlook. University leaders credit him with positioning Wayne Law for future success while maintaining strong collaboration across the campus.

In announcing the appointment, members of the Board cited Bierschbach’s collaborative leadership style, his deep knowledge of the institution and his strong ties to Detroit and the broader Michigan region. Trustees noted that he has remained actively engaged in campus life, strengthened partnerships and demonstrated readiness to address challenges and opportunities in a direct and cooperative manner.

The Board said those qualities were consistently emphasized during campus listening sessions held late last year, when students, faculty, staff, alumni and community stakeholders shared their priorities for the university’s next leader. Trustees expressed appreciation for the engagement and said they were pleased to identify leadership from within the university community.

Progress as interim president

During his time as interim president, Bierschbach oversaw several major initiatives. Under his leadership, Wayne State launched its Institute for AI and Data Science, funded 10 new College to Career Awards aimed at enhancing student success and built momentum around the university’s Grand Challenges research initiative.

The university also prepared for an upcoming Higher Learning Commission accreditation site visit and reported continued strong enrollment, along with a record year for both fundraising and research expenditures.

Contract and compensation

Bierschbach, who officially assumes the presidency on Monday, will earn a base salary of $795,000, according to his contract — an increase from his interim salary of $769,000.

The agreement provides for a 2.5 percent salary increase in the first year and a 5 percent increase in the second year. Any additional raises would be subject to the discretion of the Detroit-based university’s Board of Governors.

Background and education

A native of Wyoming, Michigan, Bierschbach earned his bachelor’s degree from the University of Michigan and graduated first in his class from the University of Michigan Law School.

He lives in the Detroit area with his wife, Carina, and their two children.

With his appointment now formalized, Bierschbach takes the helm at a pivotal moment for Wayne State — one of Michigan’s largest public universities and a central anchor institution in Detroit — as it continues to pursue growth, innovation and expanded impact across the region.