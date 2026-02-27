Cindy Kinney resigned after making an anti-Muslim social media post. – Wyandotte Schools photo

WYANDOTTE — Board of Education member Cindy Kinney has resigned following intense public criticism for sharing an anti-Muslim post on social media.

Kinney, who served on the board for 12 years, stepped down after widespread backlash from residents and civil rights organizations. The controversy erupted after she reposted an image on Facebook comparing a dog and a Muslim man, accompanied by the caption, “Dogs or Muslims, you can only keep one.” Critics described the post as explicit hate speech targeting an entire religious community.

The Wyandotte Board of Education convened an emergency meeting to address the matter amid growing public outrage. Kinney formally submitted her resignation letter to the board but did not attend the meeting in person. Despite her absence, numerous residents spoke during public comment to express their disappointment and anger over her remarks.

Board President Theresa Crnkovich told attendees that the board does not have a legal mechanism to remove an elected member, as that authority rests with voters. However, the board adopted a formal resolution condemning Kinney’s comment.

“The comment made by Board Member Cindy Kinney was discriminatory and harmful, and was neither authorized nor endorsed in any way by the Board of Education as a whole, nor does it reflect its views or position,” the resolution stated.

“I want to make clear that I respect people of all faiths and backgrounds,” Kinney stated in a written apology. “It was never my intention to offend, marginalize or diminish anyone in our community. I understand why many are upset, and I am truly sorry.”

The Council on American-Islamic Relations – Michigan (CAIR-Michigan) welcomed Kinney’s resignation. Dawud Walid, executive director of CAIR-Michigan, said the organization “welcomes Cindy’s resignation and commends the board for holding an emergency meeting to address the seriousness of this action.”

He added that such statements “contribute to fueling religious hatred and deepening negative stereotypes” and urged the school board to organize educational workshops about Islam and Muslims for board members, staff and teachers to foster a respectful and inclusive learning environment.

The Arab American Civil Rights League (ACRL) also issued a statement calling for Kinney’s immediate resignation.

“This rhetoric is not merely inappropriate, it is explicitly dehumanizing toward a protected religious group and fundamentally incompatible with the duties of a public official entrusted with the well being of diverse students and families,” the ACRL said.

Walid further noted that the incident comes amid a broader climate of anti-Muslim rhetoric in some political circles, referencing controversy involving U.S. Rep. Randy Fine (R-FL), who recently drew national condemnation after comparing Muslims to dogs in public remarks.

The episode has renewed calls from community leaders for greater accountability and cultural competency among elected officials, particularly those serving diverse student populations.