Hamtramck Councilman Muhtasin Sadman. – File photo

Hamtramck City Council member Muhtasin Sadman has resolved a criminal case tied to allegations of election fraud in the 2023 Hamtramck municipal elections, after pleading guilty to a reduced misdemeanor charge as part of a plea agreement with prosecutors.

Sadman entered the plea before Hamtramck District Court late last month, admitting guilt to the misdemeanor offense of loitering in the vicinity of illegal activity, a charge that carries a maximum penalty of 90 days in jail, a $500 fine and probation.

On Tuesday, the court sentenced the Bangladeshi American councilman to a $500 fine and one year of probation, without requiring him to report regularly to a probation officer.

Sadman had originally faced a series of charges related to alleged election misconduct, including forging a signature on an absentee ballot application, violating Michigan election law, assisting ineligible voters attempting to vote and making a false statement on an absentee ballot request.

The case was handled by Monroe County Prosecutor Jeff Yorkey, who was appointed to oversee the investigation by the Michigan Attorney General’s Office.

According to Yorkey, the plea agreement was ultimately the only practical way to secure a conviction after the case encountered significant challenges.

The prosecutor said Sadman acknowledged that he had been in the company of individuals involved in election fraud, specifically in connection with collecting absentee ballots during the 2023 Hamtramck City Council election, though Sadman maintained that he personally did not participate in collecting ballots.

Yorkey explained that the prosecution’s case was weakened when two key witnesses failed to appear in court despite being subpoenaed.

As a result, four criminal charges against Sadman were dismissed in October, leaving only the allegation that he made a false statement on an absentee ballot application.

Faced with the difficulties of continuing the case, prosecutors agreed to a plea deal in which Sadman pleaded guilty to a lesser misdemeanor charge.

“At least the public is now aware of what has been happening in Hamtramck,” Yorkey said, adding that the investigation into possible election fraud involving other individuals is ongoing.

Under the terms of the plea agreement, Yorkey said that if Sadman complies with the conditions of probation and maintains good behavior, the conviction will be dismissed and removed from his criminal record.

Sadman has consistently maintained that the allegations were politically motivated.

Speaking publicly after earlier charges were dismissed, the councilman said he believed the case was intended to damage his reputation.

“I feel positive. Justice has been served,” Sadman said at the time. “From day one I said the charges were false. They were politically motivated and meant to ruin my name and my career.”

The accusations against Sadman were originally brought forward during a period of intense political turmoil in Hamtramck’s city government.

Former Hamtramck City Manager Max Garbarino, who was later dismissed from his position by the City Council, had previously accused Council members of wrongdoing and filed a lawsuit against the Council after being suspended.

Judge Alexis Krot presided over Sadman’s case and dismissed several charges after key witnesses failed to appear in court.

Despite the legal case, Sadman remains a member of the Hamtramck City Council.

The election fraud investigation in Hamtramck also involves City Councilman Mohammed Hassan, who still faces charges of forging a signature on an absentee ballot application and violating Michigan election law.

Hassan’s trial is scheduled to begin in April, unless a settlement is reached beforehand. He is expected to appear at a preliminary hearing on March 13.

Sadman and Hassan continue to serve on the Council alongside Abu Musa, Mohammed Alsomiri, Nayeem Choudhury and Yusuf Saeed.