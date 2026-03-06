On Thursday, Hezbollah said that it launched rockets at Israeli military positions in northern Israel, responding to ongoing Israeli attacks across Lebanon.
The Lebanese group said in a statement that its militants targeted sites in the Galilee region with rocket barrages, describing the strikes as a “response to the criminal Israeli aggression against dozens of Lebanese towns and cities, including Beirut’s southern suburbs.”
Earlier, Lebanon’s Health Ministry and local media reported at least 12 deaths from Israeli air strikes in northern and southern Lebanon on Thursday.
Cross-border attacks between Israel and Hezbollah have intensified since Monday, following a major U.S.-Israeli war on Iran that has killed more than 1,200 people since Saturday, including Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei and senior military officials.
According to Lebanese authorities, Israeli attacks have killed at least 72 people and injured nearly 450 others since Monday.
Despite a ceasefire agreement signed with Hezbollah in November 2024, Israel has carried out near-daily attacks, leaving hundreds dead and wounded.
Israel began its offensive against Lebanon in October 2023 and escalated it into a full-scale war in September 2024, killing more than 4,000 people and wounding about 17,000.
Hezbollah Secretary-General Naim Qassem has vowed to confront Israel “to the fullest extent”, saying his group will defend itself regardless of the cost.
In a televised speech, Qassem described Hezbollah missile launches at Israel as “a response to 15 months of Israeli violations, including the killing of Khamenei.”
“Our choice is to confront the enemy to the fullest extent, and we will not surrender,” he said.
Qassem said Israeli attacks over the past 15 months had killed 500 people.
“As long as the occupation exists, resistance and its weapons are a legitimate right,” he added.
Tensions have escalated in Lebanon after Hezbollah targeted a military site in northern Israel on Monday using rockets and drones.
The attack came in response to ongoing Israeli air strikes and the killing of Khamenei, according to Hezbollah.
Israel’s military carried out a series of air strikes, killing at least 72 people and injuring nearly 450 others.
The Israeli army also launched a ground incursion into southern Lebanon.
Israel has repeatedly violated a ceasefire agreement signed with Hezbollah in November 2024, carrying out near-daily strikes that have left hundreds dead and wounded.
Meanwhile, the United States and Israel have continued large-scale attacks on Iran since Saturday.
Leave a Reply