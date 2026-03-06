On Thursday, Hezbollah said that it launched rockets at Israeli military positions in northern Israel, responding to ongoing Israeli attacks across Lebanon.

The Lebanese group said in a statement that its militants targeted sites in the Galilee region with rocket barrages, describing the strikes as a “response to the criminal Israeli aggression against dozens of Lebanese towns and cities, including Beirut’s southern suburbs.”

Earlier, Lebanon’s Health Ministry and local media reported at least 12 deaths from Israeli air strikes in northern and southern Lebanon on Thursday.

Cross-border attacks between Israel and Hezbollah have intensified since Monday, following a major U.S.-Israeli war on Iran that has killed more than 1,200 people since Saturday, including Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei and senior military officials.