Local community rallies to aid displaced war refugees in Lebanon.

As Israel’s continuing assault on Lebanon drives wave after wave of displacement, Lebanese American organizations in Metro Detroit have stepped up relief efforts to support families uprooted by the violence.

While the resistance continues confronting Israeli forces on the ground and striking inside Israel with rockets and drones, the ongoing assault on Lebanon has taken on an increasingly terrorizing character against civilians. From the outset of the confrontation, Israel displaced hundreds of thousands of residents from the Bekaa Valley, southern Lebanon and Beirut’s southern suburbs. Last week, it expanded its attacks to previously safer neighborhoods inside the capital, Beirut, in what many Lebanese see as an effort to spread fear among civilians, turn public opinion against the resistance and increase pressure on the Lebanese government to move forward with disarming Hezbollah.

Consulate, charities, religious institutions and hometown associations launch fundraising drives as the humanitarian crisis deepens

In the face of what many describe as a policy of collective punishment by Israel and the Trump administration, official and community institutions in the Detroit area have launched charitable campaigns to collect donations for families displaced and affected by the assault. The Lebanese Consulate General has circulated bank account information for donations to the Lebanese Red Cross and Lebanon’s High Relief Commission, while local humanitarian and religious institutions have begun collecting financial and in-kind donations to help Lebanese families remain resilient and secure food, medical assistance and other essential supplies.

Lebanese Consulate General in Detroit meets with community leaders to coordinate aid

SOUTHFIELD — As the ongoing Israeli assault on Lebanon continues to produce a widening humanitarian crisis and displace hundreds of thousands of people from their homes and villages, Lebanon’s consul general in Detroit, Ibrahim Khalil Charara, held a meeting on Saturday, March 7, with leading members of the Lebanese American community in Michigan and across the Midwest.

The meeting brought together religious leaders, representatives of Lebanese institutions and organizations, as well as social and media figures, to discuss ways to support Lebanese civilians affected by the assault and strengthen humanitarian initiatives aimed at helping the displaced.

Held at the Lebanese Consulate in Southfield, the gathering sought to organize relief efforts to assist hundreds of thousands of families forced to flee their homes and to help secure basic necessities for displaced people during this critical period.

During the meeting, participants reviewed the harsh humanitarian conditions resulting from the mass displacement across various regions of Lebanon.

According to the data discussed at the meeting, the number of displaced people registered in shelters had reached about 200,000, while the total number of displaced people across Lebanon was estimated at approximately 450,000 at the time of the meeting, though that number has increased drastically since. Lebanese authorities have been forced to open public schools, universities and athletic arenas and convert them into shelters to receive displaced families and provide the bare minimum of daily necessities.

Consul General Charara emphasized the central role played by Lebanese expatriates in supporting their homeland during times of crisis, stressing that the diaspora has always been at the forefront of efforts to extend aid to Lebanon under the most difficult circumstances, driven by the spirit of solidarity and kinship that unites Lebanese communities at home and abroad.

Participants agreed on immediate practical steps to support the displaced, including organizing fundraising drives and enhancing cooperation among Lebanese American institutions to coordinate relief efforts and ensure that aid reaches those in need in Lebanon.

In this context, the Lebanese Consulate in Detroit urged members of the Lebanese community and institutions in Michigan and the broader Midwest to take an active part in the humanitarian effort by donating to the appropriate relief bodies in Lebanon.

The consulate explained that financial donations can be directed to the Lebanese Red Cross and the High Relief Commission, and also encouraged community members to help provide essential supplies for displacement shelters, including mattresses, blankets, pillows, personal hygiene items, baby supplies, bottled drinking water and basic food packages.

In an official statement, the consulate published the bank account information designated for supporting displaced families through both the Lebanese Red Cross and the High Relief Commission.

Al Amal Foundation urges donations for Lebanon during annual iftar in Dearborn

DEARBORN — In a Ramadan atmosphere marked by solidarity and mutual support for Lebanon in the face of the Israeli assault, the Al Amal Foundation in Michigan held its annual iftar dinner on the evening of Friday, March 6, at Byblos Banquet Center in Dearborn, drawing hundreds of community members along with political, religious and social leaders.

Those in attendance included Dearborn Mayor Abdullah Hammoud, Lebanon’s Consul General in Detroit Ibrahim Charara, Hamid al-Sadr, son of Imam Musa al-Sadr, International Lebanese Business Council President Ned (Nassib) Fawaz and 20th District Court Chief Judge Sam Salamey, in addition to a number of religious leaders headed by Sayyed Ibrahim Saleh and Sheikh Mohammad al-Ali al-Halabi of the Imam Foundation (I.M.A.M.) in Dearborn, along with a large group of social and cultural figures.

The evening opened with a recitation from the Holy Quran by Mohammad Al-Zein, after which media host Ghada Rahhal emceed the event, welcoming attendees and praising the broad participation in the annual gathering and the role played by the Al Amal Foundation in serving the community in Michigan, alongside its humanitarian and social initiatives aimed at supporting Lebanon and its people in times of hardship.

Rahhal also spoke about the difficult conditions Lebanon is facing under the Israeli assault and the destruction, displacement and humanitarian suffering it has caused, emphasizing the important role of the diaspora in standing by the homeland and extending a helping hand to those affected.

Afterward, Mohammad Mansour, vice president of the Al Amal Foundation, delivered remarks noting that the annual iftar has become a deeply rooted tradition bringing together members of the community in a spirit of familiarity and solidarity. He said the foundation has, since its establishment, worked to strengthen social bonds and build bridges of communication and cooperation among community members in the diaspora.

From a stage adorned with portraits of the disappeared Imam Musa al-Sadr and Lebanese Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri, Mansour explained that the foundation seeks through this annual event to combine the spiritual dimension of Ramadan with humanitarian and social action. He noted that part of the proceeds from the iftar would be allocated to supporting those affected by the assault on Lebanon and assisting displaced families.

In that context, Mansour urged members of the community to donate in support of relief efforts for the displaced and those affected by Lebanon’s worsening conditions, calling for unity and cooperation in backing the Lebanese people as they confront the challenges created by the Israeli assault. He also called for adhering to the guidance of Speaker Berri in serving displaced families, helping them and standing by their side.

According to the organizers, the annual Ramadan iftar, which is part of a series of social and humanitarian activities organized by the Al Amal Foundation in Michigan, served this year as a unifying occasion marked by warmth and communication, while attendees stressed the importance of such gatherings in strengthening social ties and preserving a sense of belonging to the homeland.

The evening concluded with a performance inspired by the spirit of Ramadan, presented by Al Amal Scouts, carrying messages of faith and humanity that were warmly received by those in attendance.

Other iftars also become platforms for relief fundraising

On Wednesday evening, the Bint Jbeil Benevolent Association held its annual iftar at Byblos Banquet Center in Dearborn in the presence of official and social figures, where association leaders urged donations to support the people of Bint Jbeil as they confront the Israeli assault.

Association President Hajj Samih Baydoun described supporting the people of Bint Jbeil under these difficult circumstances as a duty, calling on donors to contribute through the organization’s charitable website.

Also at Byblos Banquet Center on Monday, the Barachit Social Club held its annual iftar, attended by a large gathering from the southern town of Barachit in the Bint Jbeil district, amid calls for solidarity and donations to support displaced families.

Islamic Institute of America raises nearly $100,000 for Lebanon on Laylat al-Qadr

DEARBORN HEIGHTS — The Islamic Institute of America in Dearborn Heights organized a special charitable event on the evening of Wednesday, March 11, in conjunction with the observance of Laylat al-Qadr, one of the holiest nights of Ramadan, to raise funds for displaced and affected families in Lebanon amid the country’s worsening humanitarian conditions.

The event drew a large number of members of the Arab and Muslim communities who gathered both to commemorate the blessed night and to take part in a humanitarian campaign aimed at helping Lebanese families who have lost their homes and livelihoods as a result of recent events.

During the gathering, Sayyed Hassan Qazwini, imam of the Islamic Institute of America, delivered remarks calling on attendees to stand in solidarity with the Lebanese people and support them during this sensitive period. He said the humanitarian suffering in Lebanon requires a collective response and every possible effort to ease the pain of those affected.

He noted that large numbers of families have been forced from their homes, with many living under harsh humanitarian conditions and lacking shelter and basic necessities. He added that the holy month of Ramadan, and especially Laylat al-Qadr, offers a profound opportunity to deepen the values of solidarity and compassion, stressing that donating and helping those in need on such a blessed night is among the best deeds by which a person draws closer to God.

Qazwini also urged attendees to donate whatever they could, emphasizing that financial support could help provide shelter and basic assistance for the displaced and affected and ease their suffering under these difficult conditions.

The audience responded strongly to the appeal, and many community members made generous donations in support of the campaign. At the end of the event, organizers announced that the total amount raised had reached nearly $100,000, which will be directed toward humanitarian relief and assistance for those affected in Lebanon.

Qazwini also announced during his remarks that online donations would remain open for those wishing to continue contributing after the event, calling on members of the community and all those wishing to support the campaign to take part in the humanitarian initiative even after the program’s conclusion.

He stressed that the donations collected would be dedicated to providing humanitarian assistance to displaced and affected families in Lebanon and helping to secure their most essential needs under the difficult circumstances they are enduring.

Qazwini added that the initiative reflects the spirit of solidarity and mutual care that characterizes the community, noting that such humanitarian campaigns help build bridges of support across communities and reduce the suffering of those in need during times of crisis.

Sadr Foundation-U.S.A. launches campaign to aid displaced families in Lebanon

DEARBORN — As charitable organizations across Metro Detroit mobilize to support the Lebanese people amid waves of displacement caused by the Israeli assault, the Sadr Foundation in the United States launched an online campaign last week under the slogan “Stand With Lebanon” to raise funds for its efforts to support displaced families.

In a statement published on its website, the foundation said that as many communities in Lebanon continue to suffer from displacement and instability, humanitarian support has become more important than ever.

It added that Lebanon urgently needs assistance to provide essential supplies, healthcare and necessary services for displaced people, calling on donors to help deliver immediate humanitarian relief and ensure that the most vulnerable families receive the care and support they need during these difficult circumstances.

As for where the donations will go, the Sadr Foundation said they will support emergency relief programs and initiatives that help individuals regain stability and preserve their dignity during the crisis. These include securing shelter, personal hygiene kits and other basic necessities; deploying mobile medical teams to reach the most vulnerable communities; and providing medicine as well as medical, psychological and social support to individuals affected by displacement.

According to the foundation, donations will also help ensure continuity of education and fund flexible educational programs that enable children to continue their studies despite displacement and severe living conditions.

The Sadr Foundation urged community members to donate whatever amount they can, explaining in a social media post that even a contribution of less than $10 can make a difference and help support an entire family.