The Temple Israel attacker has been identified as a Lebanese immigrant who lost two brothers, a niece and a nephew in the last 10 days to Israeli strikes on their home in the Machghara village in Lebanon.

WEST BLOOMFIELD – Arab American leaders and community organizations across Metro Detroit swiftly condemned an attack targeting a Jewish synagogue in West Bloomfield that ended with the death of the suspected attacker, a Dearborn Heights resident of Lebanese descent.

The incident occurred shortly after 1 p.m. Thursday at Temple Israel, the largest Reform Jewish congregation in Michigan, prompting a large law enforcement response and renewed calls for unity against violence targeting religious institutions.

Authorities identified the suspect as Ayman Ghazali, 41, who reportedly drove a truck into the front entrance of the synagogue before opening fire. Security personnel at the site fatally shot him during the confrontation.

Federal officials later said Ghazali was born in Lebanon in 1985 and entered the United States on May 10, 2011 on an IR1 immigrant visa as the spouse of a U.S. citizen. According to the Department of Homeland Security, Ghazali applied for naturalization on Oct. 20, 2015 and became a U.S. citizen on Feb. 5, 2016, according to a report by Fox News citing federal authorities.

Officials said approximately 140 people — including children, staff members and worshippers — were present in the building and surrounding areas at the time of the attack.

Oakland County Sheriff Michael Bouchard said during a press conference that the suspect rammed the synagogue’s front doors with his vehicle before exchanging gunfire with security guards. One security officer was wounded during the incident and transported to a local hospital for treatment.

First responders hospitalized after fire and smoke

West Bloomfield Police Chief Dale Young later said the vehicle used in the attack caught fire after crashing into the building, filling parts of the synagogue with heavy smoke.

Young said approximately 30 first responders were hospitalized for smoke inhalation following the incident.

Despite the severity of the situation, officials confirmed that the suspect was the only fatality in the attack.

Authorities said those inside the building were evacuated safely. Families who had been inside the synagogue were later reunited at the Jewish Community Center (JCC) in West Bloomfield.

Henry Ford Health also released a statement confirming that it was caring for several first responders who were transported to the hospital following the incident.

Temple Israel officials expressed gratitude to teachers, staff members, security personnel and law enforcement agencies for preventing a far more tragic outcome. They also thanked the nearby Chaldean Shenandoah Country Club, which helped provide shelter for families during the unfolding situation.

The attack triggered a large-scale security response across Oakland County, with dozens of police vehicles, tactical units and helicopters deployed around the synagogue. Authorities temporarily closed nearby schools and houses of worship as a precaution.

Federal agents, including investigators from the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF), also responded to the scene as the investigation continued amid broader concerns about threats against Jewish institutions nationwide.

The incident comes amid heightened tensions linked to escalating conflict in the Middle East. Israeli airstrikes across Lebanon have intensified since the beginning of the month, according to Lebanese health authorities, leaving hundreds dead and displacing large numbers of civilians.

Personal tragedy and emotional distress was behind the attack

Sources familiar with the suspect told The Arab American News that Ghazali had recently suffered a devastating personal loss. His two brothers were reportedly killed in an Israeli airstrike that struck the Lebanese town of Machghara in the Bekaa Valley, along with two young children of one of the victims.

A coworker who spoke with The Arab American News on condition of anonymity described Ghazali as a quiet, respectful and peaceful individual known within the Arab American community in the Dearborn and Dearborn Heights areas.

“He was known as a kind person who never caused trouble,” the coworker said. “Everyone was shocked.”

Ghazali worked at Hamido Restaurant in Dearborn Heights and was the father of two children who live with their mother following the couple’s separation.

According to the source, Ghazali appeared emotionally devastated after learning about the deaths of his brothers and their children. In the days following the tragedy, he reportedly stopped going to work and began posting repeatedly on a newly created Facebook account about the victims of Israeli airstrikes in Lebanon.

The account has since been deleted or removed.

The coworker also said Ghazali called his ex-wife shortly before the attack and asked her to take care of their children — leading her to fear he might harm himself.

Authorities said the investigation into the circumstances surrounding the incident remains ongoing.

Strong local condemnation

News of the attack prompted swift condemnation from elected officials and community leaders across Metro Detroit, particularly within the Arab American community.

Dearborn Heights officials issued a statement saying the city is closely monitoring the situation.

“Dearborn Heights is closely monitoring the tragic incident that unfolded earlier today at a synagogue in West Bloomfield. This remains a developing situation, and many details are still under active investigation.

“At this time, there is no information indicating any broader threat to our community. However, out of an abundance of caution, we have increased patrols around houses of worship, schools and community gathering sites.

“Our thoughts are with the victims, their families and the West Bloomfield community during this heartbreaking time.”

The statement added that Mayor Mo Baydoun personally contacted West Bloomfield Township Supervisor Jonathan Warshay to express solidarity with the affected community, while Police Chief Guzowski remains in direct communication with regional partners.

Leaders express solidarity

Dearborn Mayor Abdullah H. Hammoud issued a statement expressing solidarity with Jewish communities across Michigan.

“There is absolutely no place for violence in our communities or houses of worship. I am praying for the safety of the West Bloomfield Jewish community and all Jewish communities across our state. We must do everything in our power to protect the freedom to worship in peace, safety and dignity.

“Moments like this remind us how important it is for communities of faith to stand together. Our interfaith community here in southeast Michigan must continue to show that hate and violence have no home among us.

“Dearborn will continue working closely with our houses of worship and law enforcement partners to ensure people of every faith can gather safely and without fear.”

Osama Siblani, publisher of The Arab American News and chairman of the Arab American Political Action Committee, also condemned the attack.

“There is no place for such a horrific crime in our society,” Siblani said in a statement. “The Arab American community in the Detroit area fully and unequivocally condemns the attack on our friends and neighbors in the Jewish community and their houses of worship.”

State Rep. Alabas Farhat (D-Dearborn) described the attack as deeply disturbing and said violence against any faith community must be condemned in the strongest terms.

County officials condemn violence

Wayne County Deputy Executive Assad I. Turfe issued the following statement:

“Reports of a shooting at a synagogue and school in West Bloomfield are deeply disturbing. Violence like this has no place in our communities and must be condemned in the strongest terms.

“My thoughts are with the children, families and everyone who experienced this frightening moment. We stand in solidarity with the Jewish community, and I’m grateful for the swift response of security and first responders who helped bring the situation under control.”

Wayne County Executive Warren C. Evans also condemned the attack.

“The attempt by a gunman to harm members of a West Bloomfield synagogue this afternoon when he rammed his truck into the building and opened fire is as shocking as it is horrifying. Such an evident act of hatred is intolerable and cannot be excused for any reason. I am just thankful that none of the intended victims were hurt, and my sympathies are with the families who were affected.”

Civil rights organizations respond

The American Human Rights Council condemned the attack and praised synagogue security personnel for preventing additional casualties.

The organization urged houses of worship across the region — including mosques preparing for the final nights of Ramadan — to strengthen safety measures.

The Michigan chapter of the Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR) also condemned the attack.

“We condemn today’s attack targeting Temple Israel and are thankful that there was no loss of life from the congregants, including the children who were present,” said CAIR-MI Executive Director Dawud Walid. “There is no justification for anyone to direct violence toward any house of worship or religious institution.”

Walid also encouraged houses of worship across Metro Detroit, including mosques, to review and strengthen their safety protocols.

New York City Mayor Zohran Kwame Mamdani also reacted to the incident, writing on social media:

“The attack on Temple Israel in West Bloomfield, Michigan is horrifying. My thoughts are with the congregation and all who are shaken by this act of anti-Semitic violence. I am continuing to closely monitor the situation. Out of an abundance of caution, the NYPD will continue to deploy high-visibility patrols to Jewish religious and cultural institutions across the five boroughs.”

Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel said authorities are closely monitoring the situation and urged residents to follow guidance from local law enforcement.

Governor Whitmer described the attack as heartbreaking and reaffirmed that anti-Semitism and violence have no place in Michigan, emphasizing that Jewish communities must be able to live and worship safely.