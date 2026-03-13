Tennessee congressman sparks outrage with anti-Muslim rant

Civil rights groups condemn Tennessee Republican U.S. Rep. Andy Ogles for his anti-Muslim rant- File photo by Reuters

WASHINGTON, D.C. — A Tennessee Republican congressman is facing widespread condemnation after posting a series of anti-Muslim statements on social media declaring that “Muslims don’t belong in American society”, remarks that civil rights advocates say reflect a troubling rise in Islamophobic rhetoric in U.S. politics.

U.S. Rep. Andy Ogles (R-TN), a member of the conservative House Freedom Caucus, published several posts on the social media platform X attacking Muslims and suggesting that followers of Islam should live in countries governed by Islamic law rather than in the United States.

In one post, Ogles wrote that “Muslims don’t belong in American society”, while sharing mugshots of individuals he identified as being from Somalia and Senegal.

The remarks quickly triggered sharp criticism from Democratic lawmakers, civil rights groups and advocates of religious freedom who warned that such rhetoric from elected officials risks fueling discrimination and hostility toward American Muslims.

Civil rights groups condemn remarks

The Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR), the nation’s largest Muslim civil rights organization, condemned the comments and labeled the Tennessee lawmaker an “anti-Muslim extremist.”

Advocacy organizations warned that rhetoric portraying Muslims as outsiders undermines the constitutional protections of religious freedom and equality that define American democracy.

Muslim Americans number nearly four million people across the United States and serve in government, business, academia, medicine and the armed forces.

Civil rights advocates say statements like those made by Ogles reinforce harmful stereotypes that can contribute to harassment and discrimination against Muslim communities.

Political backlash grows

Several Democratic lawmakers and public officials publicly rebuked Ogles’ remarks.

Members of Congress described the statements as divisive and incompatible with American values, noting that the U.S. Constitution explicitly guarantees freedom of religion.

Critics argued that an elected official suggesting that an entire faith community does not belong in the country contradicts the core principles of pluralism and equality.

California Governor Gavin Newsom and other political leaders also joined the condemnation, warning that anti-Muslim rhetoric has historically led to violence and discrimination against minority communities.

Pattern of inflammatory rhetoric

The controversy surrounding Ogles’ comments comes amid a broader debate over anti-Muslim rhetoric in American politics.

In recent years, several politicians have been criticized for statements portraying Islam as incompatible with American values or linking Muslim communities broadly with extremism.

Analysts note that such rhetoric often intensifies during periods of international tension involving Muslim-majority countries, when political figures seek to frame national security issues through a cultural or religious lens.

According to observers, the Ogles controversy reflects a growing concern among civil rights organizations that anti-Muslim language is increasingly entering mainstream political discourse.

Calls for accountability

Democratic lawmakers and advocacy groups are urging congressional leaders to publicly condemn the comments and reaffirm the nation’s commitment to religious freedom.

Critics say the episode highlights the need for stronger leadership against hate speech and discrimination in public life.

“America is a nation built on religious liberty and diversity,” one civil rights advocate said in response to the controversy. “No elected official should suggest that millions of Americans do not belong here because of their faith.”

The backlash also underscores the broader national conversation about Islamophobia, civil rights and the responsibilities of public officials in shaping political discourse in an increasingly polarized era.