Lebanese Consulate leads Dearborn relief effort for Lebanon’s displaced

DEARBORN — Under the patronage of the Lebanese consul general of Lebanon in Detroit, Ibrahim Khalil Charara, and with the participation of a broad coalition of local organizations, the Bint Jebail Cultural Center will host a major solidarity and fundraising event for Lebanon on Sunday, March 22.

The event will take place at the center’s hall from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. and will focus on raising funds to support humanitarian relief efforts for displaced families across Lebanon.

Event organized under the patronage of Consul General Ibrahim Khalil Charara brings together dozens of local institutions to support urgent humanitarian needs in Lebanon

The initiative is part of an open invitation to members of the community to come together in support of nearly one million people displaced as a result of the ongoing Israeli aggression.

Broad community participation

Highlighting the critical role of the Lebanese diaspora in times of crisis, a wide range of local institutions and organizations are participating in the initiative, including:

The Al-Sadr Foundation, the Islamic Center of America, the Islamic Institute of Knowledge, the Islamic Institute of America, the American Muslim Center, the Islamic House of Wisdom, Medrar Foundation, the Lebanese Diaspora Relief Organization, the Arab American Foundation, Amity Foundation, Mainstay Foundation, Irada Organization, the Bint Jbeil Benevolent Association, Al-Amal Social Foundation, Sanad Foundation and the Lebanese International Business Council, among others.

Several participating organizations will accept donations in person at the event, while contributions can also be made online through a dedicated platform launched by the Lebanese Consulate:

www.reliefforlebanon.com

Addressing urgent needs

In conjunction with the event, the Lebanese Consulate has released a detailed list of urgent humanitarian needs, reflecting the rapidly deteriorating conditions on the ground in Lebanon and the growing number of displaced individuals.

The list, prepared under the supervision of Consul General Charara, is intended to organize and direct relief efforts toward the most pressing priorities.

According to Lebanese authorities, the response plan targets hundreds of thousands of individuals currently sheltering in overcrowded collective centers, where infrastructure and essential services are under severe strain.

The identified needs include essential shelter supplies, food assistance, water and sanitation resources, as well as medical supplies and equipment, amid increasing pressure on healthcare systems and relief networks.

Particular attention is given to vulnerable populations, including children, the elderly and individuals with disabilities, who are facing especially difficult humanitarian conditions.

Ensuring effective aid delivery

The Consulate emphasized that publishing the needs list aims to improve coordination among organizations, reduce duplication and ensure that assistance reaches those most in need in a timely and efficient manner.

“The scale of the humanitarian crisis in Lebanon requires coordinated and well-directed efforts,” Consul General Charara said. “Publishing this list is intended to help community members and organizations contribute in a way that ensures aid reaches those who need it most and addresses the most urgent needs on the ground.

“We rely on the strong sense of responsibility and solidarity within the Lebanese American community, which has always stood by its homeland in the most difficult circumstances,” he added.

How to contribute

Organizers outlined two main ways to support the campaign:

Attend the event in person at the Bint Jebail Cultural Center

Donate online through the official website:

www.reliefforlebanon.com

The platform allows individuals from across the United States and beyond to contribute securely and directly to the relief effort.

A critical moment for Lebanon

The initiative comes at a time when hundreds of thousands of families in Lebanon are facing worsening living conditions due to displacement, damaged infrastructure and increasing pressure on essential services.

Organizers stressed that a coordinated and organized humanitarian response is essential to ensure aid is delivered effectively and reaches those most in need.