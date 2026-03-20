Trump and Hegseth cannot define the truth of the U.S.-Israeli war on Iran

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth speaks during a press conference on U.S. military action in Iran, at the Pentagon in Washington, DC, on March 2. AEP PHOTO

U.S. “War Secretary” Pete Hegseth appears to have little patience for questions that do not conform to his preferred style of declaring unsubstantiated victories, whether against South Americans or in the Middle East.

In a charged press conference on March 13, Hegseth did more than attack journalists for questioning his unverified claims about the course of the war in the Middle East. He singled out CNN, introducing a troubling dimension to the conversation. “The sooner David Ellison takes over that network, the better,” he said.

Ellison, a close ally of President Trump and a strong supporter of Israel, is widely considered the frontrunner to acquire Warner Bros. Discovery, the parent company that owns CNN. If there was any lingering doubt that such acquisitions are driven by political and ideological considerations, Hegseth’s remarks dispelled it.

Such statements reflect a broader shift in how the media is viewed by segments of the U.S. ruling class, particularly under the Trump administration. During both of his presidential terms, Trump has invested much of his public discourse not in unifying the nation but in deploying deeply hostile language against journalists who question his policies, rhetoric or political conduct.

The long-standing alignment between political power, corporate interests and media narratives now seems to be fracturing under the weight of widespread public distrust.

“The fake news media is not my enemy, it is the enemy of the American people,” Trump wrote on Truth Social on February 18, repeating a phrase that has become central to his political lexicon.

Yet American media entered this confrontation with little public trust to begin with, though for reasons that have little to do with Trump’s own political agenda. A 2025 Gallup poll found that only 28 percent of Americans trust the mass media to report the news fully, accurately and fairly, one of the lowest levels recorded in recent decades.

Historically, this mistrust has coexisted with Americans’ skepticism toward their government — any government, regardless of political orientation. But what is unfolding today appears qualitatively different. The long-standing alignment between political power, corporate interests and media narratives now seems to be fracturing under the weight of widespread public distrust.

In Israel, however, the situation takes a different form. Mainstream media often mirrors the militant posture of the government itself, translating political belligerence into broad public support for war — whether in Gaza, Lebanon, Iran or wherever Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu chooses to expand the battlefield.

Public opinion data illustrates this dynamic clearly. A survey released on March 4 by the Israel Democracy Institute found that 82 percent of the Israeli public supported the ongoing military campaign against Iran, including 93 percent of Israeli Jews.

Such figures reflect a media and political environment in which dissenting voices remain marginal and frequently isolated.

“With this kind of media, there’s no point in fighting for a free press, because the media itself is not on the side of freedom,” Israeli journalist Gideon Levy wrote in Haaretz on March 12.

While there is little that can realistically be done to shift the dominant Israeli narrative from within Israel itself, journalists elsewhere carry an immense responsibility. They must adhere to the most basic standards of journalistic integrity now more than ever.

This responsibility does not apply only to journalists in the United States or across the Western world. It applies equally to journalists throughout the Middle East. After all, it is our region that is being drawn into wars not of its own making, and it is our societies that have the most to gain from a just and lasting peace.

When truth disappears, civilians suffer in silence and wars become easier to prolong.

Over the past two years — particularly during Israel’s genocide on Gaza — we have seen just how difficult it has become to convey reality from the ground. Journalists have confronted censorship, propaganda campaigns, algorithmic suppression, intimidation and outright violence.

Yet the consequences of this information crisis are far from abstract. When truth disappears, civilians suffer in silence. Political decisions are justified through distorted narratives. Wars themselves become easier to prolong when the public is denied the facts necessary to challenge them.

For years, many of us warned that if the promoters of war and chaos were not restrained, the entire region could descend into a cycle of deliberate destabilization. If this trajectory continues, our shared aspirations will suffer for generations. Our collective prosperity — already fragile — could be permanently undermined.

This struggle is not merely about journalistic integrity, nor even about truth-telling as an ethical imperative. It is about the fate of entire societies whose futures are deeply interconnected. In our region, we either rise together or fall together.

Governments across the Arab and Muslim world warned against the military adventurism now engulfing the Middle East long before the current escalation. Their warnings went largely unheeded, and the consequences are now unfolding.

At this moment, journalists, intellectuals and people of conscience must speak the truth in all its manifestations, using every available platform and opportunity.

We reject war. But for wars to end, truth must be spoken openly and without hesitation. Journalists must be allowed to work without fear or intimidation. Media ownership must not become a mechanism of control and censorship.

Politicians and generals risk reputational damage, the loss of office or perhaps the disappearance of a generous holiday bonus if their wars fail. For the people of the Middle East — and for all victims of war — the stakes are far greater. We risk losing our families, our economies, our homes and the very possibility of a stable future.

For that reason, gratitude is owed to the courageous individuals who continue to speak truth to power; to those who insist on unity during moments deliberately engineered to produce division; and to those who understand that honest journalism is not merely a profession.

It is a moral obligation.

– Dr. Ramzy Baroud is a journalist, author and the editor of The Palestine Chronicle. He is the author of six books.