Detroit News targets Arab Americans, reinforcing stereotypes

On Thursday, the Detroit News published a report that can, without exaggeration, be described as a blatant example of inciting journalism that abandons even the most basic professional standards and ethics.

Media incitement and manufactured fear

The article’s author, George Hunter, constructed a narrative rooted in collective demonization and arbitrary associations between constitutionally protected rights and imminent security threats. He used the March 12 attack on the Temple Israel synagogue in West Bloomfield to cast suspicion on the Arab American community in Dearborn, where the alleged perpetrator was from.

The report, titled “Temple Israel attack fuels debate over Hezbollah threat in Detroit area”, once again underscores the essential role that The Arab American News — founded in 1984 — has played as a necessary platform to challenge claims made by mainstream U.S. media operating within an Israeli-centered narrative. This includes both the Detroit News and the Detroit Free Press, which have, since the 1980s, adopted systematic biases against Arab and Muslim communities in the greater Detroit area, despite their geographic and social contiguity to these communities.

The report reads like a deliberate act of “fear engineering”, conflating legally protected political expression with ready-made accusations of terrorism rather than offering balanced journalism. Hunter resorted to sweeping generalizations that strip individuals of their human context and place them under suspicion based solely on their ethnic and religious backgrounds.

This was not journalism — it was fear engineering built on sweeping generalizations and suspicion.

Hunter failed to examine the attack within its individual context. We now know that testimonies exist, including from the attacker’s ex-wife, indicating that he suffered from mental health issues and suicidal tendencies following the deaths of his two brothers a nephew and a niece in an Israeli airstrike on the family home in Machghara, Lebanon. The author chose to ignore these facts.

Instead, he promoted the “lone wolf” narrative while portraying Dearborn residents as potential terrorists or, at the very least, sympathetic to the attack. He deliberately ignored the clear condemnations issued by community leaders and religious institutions immediately afterward.

The MEMRI connection and political framing

The inflammatory language dominating the report reveals that Hunter was not seeking truth, but rather executing a prearranged agenda targeting the Arab American community in Dearborn by recycling familiar accusations that conveniently resurface whenever politically useful. A newspaper with more than 150 years of history should have adhered to journalistic ethics, rather than allowing Hunter to generalize about a community he appears to know little to nothing about.

His conclusions relied heavily on translations and content from the Middle East Media Research Institute (MEMRI), an organization with intelligence-linked origins that has long been criticized for targeting Arab and Muslim communities through selective translations, distortion of statements and the amplification of fringe voices to inflame public opinion.

In his report, Hunter described MEMRI merely as a nonprofit based in Washington, D.C., while ignoring its actual configuration and objectives. The organization was founded in 1998 by Yigal Carmon, a former colonel in the Israeli military intelligence (Mossad) and adviser to Israeli prime ministers such as Yitzhak Shamir and Yitzhak Rabin. MEMRI is the same organization whose executive director, Steven Stalinsky, also a former Mossad agent, wrote the infamous February 2024 Wall Street Journal oped, “Welcome to Dearborn, America’s jihad Capital.”

Relying on Israeli intelligence-linked sources turns reporting into a political tool, not independent journalism.

Relying on an organization led by former Israeli intelligence officers effectively turns the report into a platform for selective translations serving a political agenda, rather than independent and professional journalism. Hunter cited excerpts from religious sermons, including those of Sayyed Hassan Qazwini, leader of the Islamic Institute of America, presenting them in a provocative context to suggest organized radicalism in Dearborn, All this was maliciously done while ignoring the political and social realities of Arab Americans in the region, many of whom immigrated to the U.S. fleeing repeated Israeli attacks on Lebanon and other countries in the Arab world since the 1940s.

Targeting community leaders and reinforcing stereotypes

The defamatory article went even further by highlighting objections from a Dearborn resident, the self-described pastor Ted Berham, regarding the naming of a section of Warren Avenue in Dearborn after The Arab American News Publisher Osama Siblani, in what appears to be an attempt to reinforce stereotypes portraying Dearborn as a hub of extremism.

Although Siblani has never claimed affiliation with Hezbollah, he has consistently maintained his constitutionally protected position that Lebanese people, including Hezbollah, have the right to defend their land, properties and people against repeated Israeli aggression. This view reflects a growing divide within American public opinion regarding U.S. foreign policy and its alignment with extreme pro-Israel lobbying interests.

Human cost ignored

It is both sad and disgraceful that U.S. media outlets like the Detroit News ignore the immense pain experienced by Arab Americans in southeast Michigan as a result of Israeli attacks on Gaza and Lebanon, which have claimed the lives of thousands of their relatives and loved ones. Among them is the Siblani family, which has lost 24 members over the past two years, mainly children and women.

Siblani told Hunter that his position is not about defending Hezbollah, with whom he disagrees on its religious ideology, but rather about rejecting its blanket designation as terrorism, describing it instead as a resistance movement defending its native land.

“I have no apologies to offer,” Siblani told the Detroit News. “I cannot sleep because of the number of people Israel has killed in the last two years. These are our families.”

But Hunter suspiciously dismissed these words in his inciting article.

“There is no Hezbollah here — they are a political party in Lebanon,” Siblani added. “There are many mass shootings almost daily in America that have nothing to do with Hezbollah or the Muslims, and anyone who believes there will be a terrorist attack here by Lebanese Americans is delusional.”

We are being asked to stay silent here while our families are being killed abroad.

However, Hunter chose to overlook these human tragedies and instead focused on portraying the local community as a threat. He even devoted space in his report to a Facebook photo posted by Berham standing beneath the street sign honoring Siblani, despite the post receiving only three likes according to Hunter, while ignoring the suffering of millions of Lebanese witnessing daily Israeli bombardments of their towns and villages.

Hunter also failed to clarify where Berham, a Canadian who moved to Dearborn seven years ago, serves or on what basis he is described as a “priest.”

Amplifying fear and misrepresentation

The report further amplified inflammatory rhetoric by quoting Aaron Tobin, who equated anti-Zionism with anti-Semitism, falsely claiming that Dearborn’s political climate fosters extremism.

“When you have a community whose leaders praise groups like Hezbollah and Hamas, it creates an environment where someone unstable can be pushed over the edge,” he said.

Tobin, unsurprisingly, totally ignored the fact that every leader in the Lebanese and Arab American community in both Dearborn and Dearborn Heights condemned the violent attack on Temple Israel in West Bloomfield in the strongest terms.

“They say they are just anti-Zionist, but when that rhetoric leads to attacks on Jewish houses of worship, it becomes functionally anti-Semitic,” Tobin told the Detroit News, in an attempt to silence criticism of Israel and its extremists criminal leaders.

This forced, artificial linkage is a clear attempt to silence dissenting voices in Dearborn by portraying them as supporters of terrorism. It ignores our fundamental realities. Arabs —like Jews — are a Semitic people, and opposition to Zionism, as a political ideology, is constitutionally protected speech in the United States. Anyone can be a Zionist, and anyone can be an anti-Zionist. Membership in either is not the exclusive domain of any racial or religious group. This is clearly evidenced by the prominent group Jewish Voices for Peace (JVP), which describes itself as “anti-Zionist.”

Hunter’s approach reflects not just a professional failure, but part of a broader pattern of narrowing the definition of American identity and policing what citizens are allowed to think or say. This destructive approach further fuels xenophobia and Islamophobia, which reached record levels in 2025, according to the Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR), which documented 8,683 complaints.

Recently, U.S. Rep. Randy Fine from Florida publicly stated on his X platform that choosing between dogs and Muslims is “not difficult.” At a time when discrimination and hate incidents are rising sharply, the Detroit News report fans the flames of incitement.

A stark double standard

Following publication of Hunter’s article, the Jewish Federation of Detroit issued a statement expressing “deep concern” over remarks by individuals praising Hezbollah and downplaying the synagogue attack. Again, this framing forces Arab Americans into an impossible position. We can either express solidarity with our homeland and relatives abroad while facing intimidation for exercising our constitutional rights of free speech, or we must simply shut up

The uproar over an attack that resulted only in the death of its perpetrator, who reportedly suffered severe psychological distress, stands in stark contrast to the silence surrounding the systematic Israeli targeting of civilians, which has killed more than 1,000, injured more than 3,500 and displaced more than one million in Lebanon since the latest escalation on March 2.

This moment once again highlights the double standards that mobilized global outrage after the “Al-Aqsa Flood” operation, while overlooking the devastating Israeli response. Nearly 100,000 Palestinians have been killed in Gaza, which has been flattened into more than 50 million tons of rubble. Today, Israeli leaders continue to threaten Lebanon and the Lebanese people with a similar fate. And the Detroit News wants us to stay silent here, while our families are massacred abroad.