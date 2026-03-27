D. K., a 14-year-old Palestinian American student, sued her teacher for admonishing her for not reciting the “pledge of allegiance.” – Video grab

Plymouth-Canton Community Schools has agreed to settle a federal lawsuit alleging a middle school student’s First Amendment rights were violated when she was reprimanded for refusing to stand for the Pledge of Allegiance in protest of the war in Gaza.

The agreement, announced Thursday by the ACLU of Michigan and the Arab American Civil Rights League, resolves a case filed last year on behalf of a 14-year-old student identified as D.K., who is of Palestinian descent. The lawsuit alleged that a teacher at West Middle School in Canton humiliated the student for remaining seated and silent during the pledge, despite longstanding constitutional protections allowing students to opt out.

As part of the settlement, the district agreed to provide diversity, sensitivity and First Amendment training to staff and leadership. Officials also agreed not to discipline D.K. for her actions, to remove any references suggesting her conduct was improper from her school records and to offer counseling if needed.

“This experience definitely had a big impact on me and my life,” D.K. said in a statement. “It was terrifying at times, scary to face a teacher and overwhelming with the attention that came with the publicity. But it taught me the importance of speaking up for what I believe is right. I feel proud of the outcome and of being part of something that reinforces how important free speech is. I’ve learned that even when it feels uncomfortable or risky, speaking out can make a difference — not just for me, but for others as well.”

The lawsuit, filed in June 2025, accused a teacher of publicly reprimanding D.K. and telling her that if she did not like the country, she should “go back” to where she came from after she explained her protest. Attorneys said the incidents caused lasting emotional harm, including anxiety, nightmares and a decline in academic performance.

D.K.’s father, Jacob Khalaf, said his daughter showed courage in standing up to authority.

“She had the courage to resist when a person in authority tried to make her relinquish her right to free speech, and then, with the help of the ACLU and ACRL, brought a lawsuit to make sure her First Amendment rights, as well as those of others, were protected,” Khalaf said. “That is a lot for anyone, let alone someone still in middle school. What she did should inspire us all.”

Mark Fancher, a former ACLU attorney involved in the case, said the resolution should lead to broader changes in how the district treats students of different backgrounds.