ICE agents sent to airports as TSA staffing shortage worsens. – video grab

DETROIT — As the funding crisis at the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) continues, the Trump administration began deploying agents from U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) on Monday to some of the busiest airports in the country to assist Transportation Security Administration (TSA) staff in managing passenger lines at the start of the spring travel season.

ICE agents were deployed earlier this week to 14 U.S. airports. Notably, Detroit Metropolitan Airport (DTW) was not among them, as security procedures there continue to operate “smoothly” at both the Evans Terminal and McNamara Terminal, with relatively short wait times compared to other airports included in the deployment.

The airports receiving ICE personnel included Washington, D.C.; Atlanta; New York; Newark; Philadelphia; Pittsburgh; Cleveland; Chicago; Houston; Phoenix; Fort Myers and San Juan, Puerto Rico.

An official from the Wayne County Airport Authority, which oversees Detroit Metropolitan Airport, stated that ICE personnel had not provided any direct security assistance, despite some TSA officers missing work due to unpaid wages.

Airport officials noted that travelers can check estimated security wait times at both the Evans and McNamara terminals by visiting the official website: metroairport.com.

This development comes amid an ongoing standoff between Republicans and Democrats over funding for the Department of Homeland Security and immigration policies, turning U.S. airports into a new arena for political conflict during the partial government shutdown. Democrats had proposed funding TSA, FEMA and other DHS sub-agencies, but not ICE. Republicans rejected the idea.

The funding impasse has led to a growing shortage of airport security staff due to frozen paychecks, resulting in long lines and flight delays. This prompted President Trump to threaten deploying ICE agents to help manage congestion if an agreement on DHS funding is not reached.

While some TSA employees continue to work without pay, Trump administration border official Tom Homan clarified that ICE agents will not perform complex screening duties such as operating X-ray machines. Instead, they will assist with crowd control and line management to ease pressure on TSA personnel, in addition to enforcing immigration laws within airports.

The Department of Homeland Security confirmed that hundreds of ICE agents have been deployed to busy airports to support facilities experiencing severe staffing shortages.

The department also reported that nearly 12 percent of TSA officers — more than 3,450 personnel — were absent from work the day before deployment (Sunday), marking the highest absentee rate since the partial government shutdown began more than five weeks ago. Approximately 50,000 TSA officers nationwide have not been receiving pay during the shutdown.

More than 300 TSA employees have resigned since the shutdown began on February 14, while U.S. media reports indicate that unplanned absences have more than doubled. Union officials say some officers have been forced to take second jobs or rely on donations, while several major airports have distributed gift cards and provided meals to support affected TSA workers.

Meanwhile, Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy accused Democrats of using long airport lines as leverage to achieve political goals, predicting that resolving the crisis may take additional time.

On the other hand, House Democratic Leader Hakeem Jeffries stated that the presence of ICE agents in airports is “the last thing the American people need”, warning of potential risks, including “violence or even loss of life in some cases.”

Trump, for his part, said on Monday that ICE agents could make arrests at airports, “but that is not their mission”, adding that he had advised federal officials to prohibit agents from wearing masks inside airport facilities.

While Trump said he does not object to ICE agents wearing masks during operations targeting undocumented immigrants, he wrote in a post on Truth Social that he would be “very appreciative” if they did not wear them in airports “while helping our country out of the chaos caused by Democrats at airports.”