ACRL blasts “dangerous” Detroit News narrative targeting Arab community

The Arab American Civil Rights League (ACRL) strongly condemned the recent article published by the Detroit News and authored by George Hunter, which irresponsibly conflates constitutionally protected speech with criminal conduct and perpetuates harmful, stigmatizing narratives about the Arab and Muslim community in Metro Detroit.

This article is not journalism, it is a reckless compilation of insinuation, selective framing and fear-driven rhetoric that attempts to link protected opinions and community voices to acts of violence without evidence. By doing so, it places an entire community under suspicion for exercising rights that are fundamental to this country.

Let us be clear: expressing a political opinion, no matter how controversial, is not a crime. The First Amendment protects speech, belief and viewpoint. Attempts to blur the line between lawful expression and unlawful conduct are not only dangerous, they are fundamentally un-American.

The article repeatedly suggests that sympathy, political viewpoints or criticism of foreign policy somehow create a “security threat.” That premise is both false and deeply harmful. It invites the public to equate identity and opinion with danger, reinforcing exactly the type of bias and profiling that civil rights laws are designed to prevent.

Nasser Beydoun, chairman of ACRL, addressed this directly:

“The idea that personal viewpoints or political sympathy equate to a security threat is not only inaccurate, it is dangerous. You cannot criminalize thought, and you cannot suppress opinion simply because it makes others uncomfortable. That is not how this country works, and it is not something we will allow to take hold in our community.”

The article itself acknowledged that individuals are not providing material support and that the law clearly distinguishes between illegal conduct and protected speech. Yet it proceeded to ignore that distinction, creating a narrative that unfairly targets Arab and Muslim voices.

Osama Siblani, publisher of The Arab American News, also made this point clear:

“People are entitled to their opinions, just like anyone else in this country. Expressing a viewpoint is not a crime, and it should not be twisted into something it is not. We will not accept efforts to mischaracterize our community or silence our voices under the guise of public concern.”

Equally troubling is the article’s attempt to connect a tragic and isolated incident to broader community sentiment without factual basis. Even the reporting acknowledged that Muslim leaders universally condemned the violence. Yet instead of reinforcing that unity, the article chose to amplify suspicion.

This type of reporting does real harm. It fuels division, legitimizes bias and places entire communities under unwarranted scrutiny. It is precisely this kind of narrative that has historically led to discrimination against Arab and Muslim Americans.

ACRL rejects these tactics outright.

We will continue to defend the rights of our community to speak, to advocate and to hold opinions, without fear of being labeled, targeted or misrepresented. We will also continue to call out irresponsible journalism that abandons facts in favor of sensationalism.

– Houda Berri-Harajli, ACRL acting executive director. She can be reached at (313) 525-6030 or at houda@acrlmich.org