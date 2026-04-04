Trapped by his own image: Trump’s Iran war and the politics of ego

Trump’s Iran war is seen as strategic failure amid public backlash

The judgment on the Trump administration’s war on Iran is already largely settled across mainstream media, public opinion, and much of the analytical sphere.

What remains supportive of the war is limited to two predictable camps: official government discourse and the president’s most loyal supporters, along with entrenched pro-Israel constituencies.

Beyond these circles, the war is widely understood as reckless, unjustified and strategically incoherent.

Among the wider American public, this conclusion is not abstract. It is shaped by growing unease, economic anxiety and a mounting sense that the war lacks both purpose and direction.

Nearly two-thirds of Americans believe Trump is likely to pursue a ground war anyway.

Since the outbreak of the war on February 28 polling has consistently pointed in one direction. A Pew Research poll in late March found that 61 percent of Americans disapprove of Trump’s handling of the conflict.

Another AP-NORC survey showed that six in 10 Americans believe U.S. military action against Iran has already “gone too far”, while even Fox News polling found 58 percent opposition.

These numbers confirm a broader trend that began early in the war and has only intensified. Reuters reported on March 19 that just 7 percent of Americans support a full-scale ground invasion.

In that same reporting, nearly two-thirds of respondents said they believe Trump is likely to pursue one anyway, highlighting a growing disconnect between policy and public will.

Days later, Reuters noted that Trump’s approval rating had dropped to 36 percent, with rising fuel prices and economic instability cited as key drivers.

The longer the war continues, the more its consequences are internalized by ordinary Americans, turning distant conflict into immediate economic pressure.

Among the American intelligentsia, opposition is no longer confined to traditional anti-war circles. It now spans ideological boundaries, including segments of Trump’s own political base.

Reporting from the 2026 Conservative Political Action Conference, the Guardian observed that many MAGA supporters warned the war risks becoming another “forever war.”

This convergence is significant, reflecting not a passing disagreement but a deeper structural shift in public perception.

Yet mainstream media — from CNN to Fox News — has largely avoided confronting what many Americans already recognize: that the war aligns closely with the agenda of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Within Washington itself, unease is also becoming more explicit. The Wall Street Journal reported in March that lawmakers from both parties are increasingly skeptical of the administration’s approach.

At the strategic level, the war’s foundational assumptions have already begun to unravel. Israel’s early calculations that escalation might trigger internal collapse in Iran have failed to materialize.

Iran’s political system remains intact, its leadership stable and its military cohesion unbroken under Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei.

At the same time, Tehran has demonstrated its ability to retaliate across multiple fronts, targeting Israeli territory and U.S. military assets in the region.

Regime change in Iran would require a massive ground invasion — and even then, success would remain uncertain.

Its geographic leverage over the Strait of Hormuz continues to exert pressure on global energy markets, amplifying its strategic position despite sustained attacks.

The structural reality is therefore unavoidable. Regime change in Iran would require a massive ground invasion, a broad coalition and a prolonged occupation.

Even under such conditions, success would remain uncertain, as the experience of Iraq has already demonstrated with devastating clarity.

This raises the central question: why continue a war whose strategic premises are already collapsing?

Part of the answer lies not in strategy, but in psychology. A substantial body of political psychology research, frequently cited in relevant 2026 analyses, describes Trump’s leadership style as deeply narcissistic. Traits such as grandiosity, hypersensitivity to criticism and an overriding need to project dominance are not incidental — they actively shape decision-making.

Trump’s rhetoric has long relied on humiliation, domination and spectacle, framing politics as a contest of strength rather than negotiation.

Within this framework, escalation becomes a psychological necessity. To retreat risks appearing weak, while compromise risks humiliation.

For a leader whose identity is built on projecting strength, such outcomes are politically and personally intolerable.

This dynamic is reinforced by the broader culture of the administration, where senior officials have repeatedly relied on language such as “obliteration” and “total destruction.”

Such rhetoric, however, has not been matched by evidence of a coherent long-term strategy, exposing a widening gap between performance and planning.

At the same time, the administration’s fixation on masculine power — on dominance, strength and spectacle — has contributed to a profound underestimation of its adversary.

Iran is not a fragmented state waiting to collapse, but a regional power with decades of experience in asymmetric warfare and strategic resilience.

Yet Trump appears to have operated under the assumption that American power alone guarantees outcomes, an illusion reinforced by past displays of military force.

Reuters reported in late March that Trump is now increasingly pressured to “end the war” quickly, as the administration confronts what it described as “only hard choices.”

The same report cited officials acknowledging that there is no clear exit strategy, leaving the administration caught between escalation and political fallout.

One official told Reuters that there are “no easy solutions” left, underscoring the depth of the strategic impasse.

Another added that any withdrawal would have to be framed carefully to avoid appearing as a defeat, reflecting the administration’s concern with optics as much as outcomes.

This is where the psychological dimension becomes decisive. Trump has constructed a political identity rooted in strength, dominance, and victory.

A defeat in Iran would not simply be a policy failure; it would represent the collapse of that identity. For a leader driven by narcissistic imperatives, such a collapse is existential, threatening not only his political standing but his relationship with his own base.

This is why some analysts — and even figures within Trump’s own orbit — have begun to float a theatrical exit strategy. As Reuters reported on March 14, White House adviser David Sacks stated bluntly that the United States should “declare victory and get out” of the war on Iran, calling for disengagement despite the absence of a clear strategic outcome.

The “victory” being pursued is not military — it is psychological.

Such a move would allow Trump to claim success while disengaging from an increasingly untenable conflict, preserving the image of strength even in the face of strategic failure.

But this reveals the deeper truth of the war. The “victory” being pursued is not military — it is psychological.

The U.S.-Israeli war on Iran is therefore not only a moral and legal crisis. It is also a geopolitical catastrophe shaped, in no small part, by the psychology of a leader unwilling to confront the consequences of his own disastrous decisions.

— Dr. Ramzy Baroud is a journalist, author and the editor of The Palestine Chronicle. He is the author of six books.

—Edited for style.