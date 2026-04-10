AAPAC announces endorsements ahead of the Democratic Nomination Convention on April 19 in Detroit

DEARBORN– On the eve of the Michigan Democratic Party Nomination Convention, which will convene in Detroit on April 19, the Arab American Political Action Committee (AAPAC) announced a slate of five candidates it has endorsed for the November elections, urging Democratic delegates to support them during the convention.

The convention will select 12 Democratic nominees for the offices of Michigan attorney general, secretary of state, two open seats on the Michigan Supreme Court, two seats on the State Board of Education and six positions across the governing boards of the state’s three major universities — two each for the University of Michigan, Michigan State University and Wayne State University.

AAPAC endorsed these candidates:

Oakland County Prosecutor Karen D. McDonald for attorney general

for attorney general Lt. Gov. Garlin Gilchrist II for Secretary of State

for Secretary of State Shereef Akeel for the Wayne State University Board of Governors

for the Wayne State University Board of Governors Amir Makled for the University of Michigan Board of Regents

for the University of Michigan Board of Regents State Sen. Sylvia Santana for the Michigan State University Board of Trustees

Candidates selected during the convention will advance directly to the November general election without having to compete in the August primary.

AAPAC, founded in 1998, issued its endorsement list following an expanded meeting of its political committee held at the offices of The Arab American News in early April. Members voted in accordance with internal bylaws requiring a two-thirds majority for endorsement. The process included interviews and deliberations evaluating each candidate’s qualifications and commitment to representing the interests of all voters, including Arab American voters, in Michigan.

AAPAC’s work to organize, uplift and advocate for the Arab American community is more important than ever. — Garlin Gilchrist II

The organization reviews the records of incumbents seeking reelection, while conducting more extensive evaluations of new candidates to ensure selection based on merit and the principle of “the right person in the right place.” AAPAC bylaws also stipulate that no candidate will be endorsed without formally requesting the committee’s support.

Statements of gratitude and commitment

All five endorsed candidates issued statements expressing appreciation for AAPAC’s support, emphasizing their partnership with the Arab American community in Michigan and pledging to represent voters’ interests if elected in November.

“I am honored to have the support of the Arab American Political Action Committee,” Gilchrist said. “At a moment when we’re seeing increased efforts to intimidate voters, heightened threats to Arab Americans’ safety and aggressive attempts to make it harder for people to make their voices heard, AAPAC’s work to organize, uplift and advocate for all members of the broad, diverse Arab American community is more important than ever. As secretary of state, I will stand tall to protect access to the ballot for every community, ensure our elections are secure and make clear that in Michigan, we will always defend the fundamental right to vote.”

This campaign is about building a broad, diverse coalition across our state — and that starts with listening.— Karen D. McDonald

“I’m incredibly honored to have the support of the Arab American Political Action Committee (AAPAC) in my campaign for Michigan attorney general,” McDonald said. “This campaign is about building a broad, diverse coalition across our state — and that starts with listening. I’m committed to leading with both empathy and courage: hearing people out, and then making the tough calls when it matters most. That’s how I’ve always led, and it’s how I’ll show up as your next attorney general.

“I’m grateful for this support and look forward to working together to address the issues that matter most to Arab American communities across Michigan.”

“I am deeply honored to have the support and endorsement of the Arab American Political Action Committee,” Santana, who represents Michigan’s Second Senate District — including Dearborn and Dearborn Heights — told The Arab American News. “We cannot talk about equity, justice or true representation without including the voices and lived experiences of Arab Americans. This endorsement reflects a shared commitment to uplifting every community, ensuring every voice is heard and building institutions that serve with fairness, transparency and respect. As a candidate for MSU trustee, I will carry these values forward — working to create opportunity, accountability and a campus that reflects the strength and diversity of all who call Michigan home.”

Your vote matters! — Shereef Akeel

“I’m deeply honored to have the endorsement of the Arab American Political Action Committee,” Akeel, an Arab American civil rights attorney, told The Arab American News. “This support means a great deal to me, especially from a community I’ve been proud to stand with for many years. I encourage all Democrats who are registered for the convention to show up and make their voices heard on April 19, 2026. Your vote matters!”

“I am deeply grateful to earn the endorsement of the Arab American Political Action Committee,” Makled, an Arab American attorney, told The Arab American News. “Their support means a great deal as we work toward a U of M that reflects and represents all of us.”

The Michigan Democratic Party will hold its convention at Huntington Place in downtown Detroit on April 19, just weeks after the Republican Party held its convention in Novi, where it selected its nominees for the same offices.

New leadership

AAPAC held internal elections in late September, resulting in the election of Osama Siblani, publisher of The Arab American News, as president, succeeding former president Farah Hobballah.

The new leadership team includes:

Former Michigan Assistant Attorney General Fadwa Hammoud as vice president for external affairs

Hussein Saad as vice president for internal affairs

Nora Alkanas as treasurer

Soujoud Hamade as secretary

Siblani emphasized that the endorsement process was “highly democratic” and conducted in an open and participatory environment, noting that candidates must secure a two-thirds majority to receive support.

“Members based their votes primarily on the candidates’ performance and platforms, as well as their understanding of the needs and interests of the communities they serve — or seek to serve,” he said.

He added that AAPAC follows a transparent endorsement process that allows all members to participate in evaluating candidates and reviewing their platforms.

Looking ahead, Siblani said he plans to revitalize and expand AAPAC’s political and social engagement to match the growing role of the Arab American community.

“In the coming period, we will work to make AAPAC more effective in Michigan’s political landscape and across the United States — better equipped to address emerging challenges, support pressing community priorities, deepen political awareness and strengthen civic engagement.”

Upcoming event

AAPAC will hold its 29th annual banquet on Wednesday, October 28, ahead of the Nov. 3 general elections.