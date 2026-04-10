President Trump speaks to reporters at the White House, flanked by Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth and Gen. Dan Caine. Photo by AP

Washington, D.C. – President Trump’s threat to wipe out Iran — warning that “an entire civilization” could be destroyed — has triggered one of the most intense waves of Democratic backlash in his second term, reigniting calls for his removal from office.

Within hours of the remarks, dozens of Democratic lawmakers publicly argued that Trump should no longer serve as president, either through impeachment or by invoking the 25th Amendment, which allows the vice president and Cabinet to declare a president unfit for office.

Although Trump later stepped back from his threat and agreed to a two-week ceasefire with Iran, the episode exposed mounting pressure within the Democratic Party to confront the Republican president more aggressively — particularly as tensions in the Middle East continue to escalate.

Escalating political fallout

The scope of Democratic outrage underscored the gravity of Trump’s remarks, which targeted a nation of more than 90 million people and raised concerns about potential violations of both international and U.S. law.

“We cannot excuse what the president said as a negotiating tactic,” said Rep. Sara Jacobs (D-CA).

“It is important that even though we were able to get this ceasefire — which I pray holds — that we hold this president accountable,” she added. “Threatening genocide is not just against international law, it’s against our federal law as well.”

At the same time, the controversy has heightened political stakes domestically, with lawmakers demanding that the Trump administration testify before Congress and justify requests for hundreds of billions of dollars in new military spending tied to the conflict.

Calls for accountability, but no consensus

Despite the surge in criticism, Democratic leadership has stopped short of endorsing impeachment, recognizing that any effort to remove Trump would almost certainly fail while Republicans control Congress.

Instead, Democratic leaders in both chambers are pushing legislation that would require the president to obtain congressional approval before launching further military action against Iran.

Efforts to pass a War Powers Resolution on Thursday were blocked by House Republicans, who declined to bring the measure forward.

“We need Speaker Johnson to call us into session,” said Rep. Emily Randall (D-WA). “The American people deserve that.”

White House defends threat

The White House has defended Trump’s rhetoric as a calculated strategy.

Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said the president’s warning played a decisive role in forcing Iran to the negotiating table.

“I think it was a very strong threat… that led the Iranian regime to come to the table and agree to a ceasefire and reopen the Strait of Hormuz,” she said during a briefing.

Public pressure mounts

Behind the scenes, congressional offices reported an unprecedented surge in calls and emails from constituents alarmed by Trump’s statements.

Staff in the office of Rep. Suzan DelBene (D-WA) described receiving a “ton” of messages, many urging impeachment or removal under the 25th Amendment.

At one point, district staff returned from a short break to find 75 new voicemails in just one hour.

Rep. Maxine Dexter (D-OR) reported that her office received 257 calls in a single day, the highest volume since her team began tracking constituent outreach.

“My office phones have not stopped ringing,” Dexter told the Associated Press, urging lawmakers to return immediately to Washington.

Democratic strategists said the surge appeared largely spontaneous, driven not by organized advocacy campaigns but by widespread public alarm over the scale and tone of Trump’s threat.

Pressure extends across political lines

Criticism was not limited to Democrats. On the political right, several prominent figures — including former Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) — also suggested that Trump could be removed from office under the 25th Amendment.

Renewed impeachment debate

Democrats have impeached Trump twice during his presidency, though he was acquitted both times. In recent months, party leaders have largely avoided renewed impeachment debates, focusing instead on economic concerns ahead of the midterms.

However, Trump’s latest remarks have reignited the issue.

“Temporary ceasefire or not, Trump already committed an impeachable offense,” said Rep. Seth Moulton (D-MA), an Iraq war veteran. “Congress must act before he causes further damage.”

Still, previous impeachment efforts during Trump’s second term have failed, with Republicans maintaining control of the House and some Democrats declining to support removal efforts.

House Democratic leader Hakeem Jeffries has yet to signal whether he will back a new impeachment push, though Democratic leadership has scheduled internal discussions focused on “Trump administration accountability and the 25th Amendment.”

A fragile political moment

Standing on the steps of the Capitol, Rep. Madeleine Dean (D-PA) said she supports impeachment in principle but urged caution given current political realities.

Instead, she called on Republicans to act — including by considering the 25th Amendment — as tensions remain high and negotiations with Iran proceed under a fragile framework.

Dean warned that the situation could deteriorate further as diplomacy unfolds.

“The president brought the entire globe to watch his madness,” she said.