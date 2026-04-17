Protesters raise Lebanese flags at Peace Park in west Dearborn. – Photo by Dearborn.org

DEARBORN — In one of the largest public demonstrations in the city since the escalation of Israeli attacks on Lebanon in early March, hundreds of protesters gathered Friday evening, April 10, at Peace Park in west Dearborn to condemn the ongoing assault and what they described as continued attacks against Lebanese civilians despite ceasefire efforts.

The rally featured speeches, prayers and a candlelight vigil honoring victims — particularly those killed in a series of coordinated Israeli airstrikes that struck more than 100 locations across Lebanon on April 8, killing 357 people and injuring approximately 1,223 others, according to figures released by the Lebanese Ministry of Public Health.

Since the escalation began in early March, more than 2,167 people have been killed and 7,061 injured as of April 15, with nearly 1.2 million people displaced, according to official figures.

Broad turnout from officials and community leaders

The demonstration drew a wide range of elected officials and community leaders, including Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson, Dearborn Mayor Abdullah Hammoud, Deputy Wayne County Executive Assad Turfe, Lebanese Consul General in Detroit Ibrahim Charara, State Rep. Alabas Farhat and Wayne County Commissioner Sam Baydoun, along with other local officials and representatives of civil rights and community organizations.

Children were also prominently present, many holding photos of victims — particularly children and entire families killed in the attacks — giving the vigil a deeply emotional tone.

Faith leaders call for peace and moral clarity

The vigil opened with a prayer by Rev. Dr. Halim Shukair, an Episcopal priest based in Dearborn known for leading Mother of the Savior Church, who invoked themes of compassion, healing and justice.

He prayed that “light be stronger than darkness and life stronger than death”, calling on leaders to embrace wisdom and pursue peace.

Sheikh Mohammad Ayad of the Islamic Center of America urged the global community not to remain silent in the face of violence.

“Let these candles stand as a witness for truth in the face of injustice,” he said, praying for relief for Lebanon and the broader Middle East.

Children deliver powerful message

Children played a central role in the vigil, delivering some of the most moving moments of the evening.

Students recited poems expressing their longing for safety, peace and a normal childhood free from war.

Fourth-grade students Nour-Alhuda Hachem, Fatima Al-Zahra Hachem and Zaynab Fawaz read a joint poem on behalf of child victims in Lebanon:

“We were supposed to play in the park, to run without fear, not to look at the sky wondering what is coming.

We were supposed to learn in our schools, write stories and draw dreams — not leave everything behind or hear cries that break the heart.

We were supposed to be children — nothing more.

Every child deserves a chance to grow, to laugh, to shine, to sleep in peace without fear.

No child should have to ask, ‘Will I be safe today?’

We are the children of this world — our lives matter, and so do our voices.

We ask for peace, love and hope for every child like us.”

Students and activists call for unity and action

Lara Moussa, a student at Universal Learning Academy, delivered an emotional speech describing the daily fear faced by children in Lebanon.

She said that “the sky changed its language overnight”, robbing children of their dreams and future, and emphasized that children are not meant to be victims of war.

“Their memory is a responsibility that demands we break the silence,” she said.

Moussa also stressed that sectarian divisions disappear under bombardment, calling for unity among Lebanese communities and affirming that the right to live without fear is a fundamental human right.

Community leaders urge accountability

Suehaila Amen, a community organizer and national director of strategy and partnership at the American-Arab Anti-Discrimination Committee (ADC), spoke on behalf of the organizers, describing the situation in Lebanon as a devastating humanitarian crisis.

She noted that many Lebanese American families in Dearborn trace their roots to southern Lebanon, where destruction has intensified since 2024.

Amen called for unity across political and sectarian lines, describing it as essential for survival.

“We cannot remain in a state of grief while homes are destroyed over the heads of their residents,” she said. “We must turn our anger and sorrow into action.”

She urged residents to pressure elected officials.

“We will not accept funding wars or remaining silent while civilians are being killed. This is the moment to rise and act for justice and for the future of our children.”

Call for solidarity

In brief remarks, The Arab American News Publisher Osama Siblani called on Lebanese Americans to unite and stand together during this critical moment, invoking a long history of resilience.

He expressed confidence that justice will ultimately prevail, emphasizing that unity remains the community’s greatest strength.