Abdulrahman Abohatem, a Yemeni immigrant gas station attendant, is being hailed as ahero after saving a teen girl from an armed kidnapper in Hamtramck.

HAMTRAMCK — A Yemeni immigrant working at a gas station in Detroit on April 13 is being hailed as a hero after rescuing a 16-year-old Arab American girl who had been kidnapped at gunpoint earlier that morning in a terrifying incident that has shaken the community.

The suspect, Donald James Joseph Arthur Fields, 48, was taken into custody shortly after the rescue and is now facing multiple felony charges, including kidnapping and first-degree criminal sexual conduct.

Quick thinking leads to dramatic rescue

According to authorities, the victim was abducted Monday morning while waiting for her school bus.

Fields allegedly forced the teen into his vehicle at gunpoint before driving her to a Sunoco gas station on Conant Street in Detroit, where he attempted to buy cigarettes.

Inside the store, the suspect tried to force the victim to pay for the purchase — a moment that raised suspicion for the cashier, Abdulrahman Abohatem, who initially believed they were separate customers.

But upon closer observation, Abohatem noticed the girl’s silent gestures signaling distress.

Acting swiftly, he stepped out from behind the counter, separated the victim from the suspect and escorted her into a secure glass enclosure for protection. He then lured the suspect outside the store — just as police arrived on the scene — and alerted officers, leading to Fields’ immediate arrest.

Abduction captured on video

Surveillance footage widely circulated on social media shows the victim walking toward her bus stop near Edwin and Brombach Streets around 7 a.m. on April 13 when an armed man approached her.

Despite her resistance, the suspect forcibly dragged her into a nearby vehicle.

Another student who witnessed the incident was left in shock and attempted to seek help by knocking on doors of nearby homes, but received no response.

When the school bus arrived, the student alerted the driver, who contacted the victim’s family and school — Frontier International Academy — to determine whether the girl had been picked up by a relative.

Police were then notified and responded immediately. Using location-sharing data the victim had sent to friends via a mobile app, officers were able to track her to the gas station within approximately 30 minutes of the abduction.

Serious charges filed

Following his arrest, Fields was arraigned in the 31st District Court in Hamtramck on a series of serious felony charges filed by the Wayne County Prosecutor’s Office.

The charges include:

Two counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct

Kidnapping

Felon in possession of a firearm

Assault

Five counts of felony firearm

Authorities have also classified Fields as a third degree habitual offender.

He is being held in the Wayne County Jail without bond and pleaded not guilty during his arraignment. His next court appearance is scheduled for April 30.

“The victim in this case was simply walking in broad daylight when she was brutally attacked and sexually assaulted,” Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy said in a statement. “Despite what she had just endured, her quick thinking and mental strength helped save her life.”

She added that her office is committed to seeking justice in the case.

Officials praise victim and rescuer

Hamtramck Police Chief Hussein Farhat praised the victim for remaining calm under terrifying circumstances, describing the crime as a random and isolated act, with no known prior connection between the suspect and the victim.

He also commended Abohatem’s actions, calling them “a courageous and decisive intervention that helped resolve a critical situation.”

Mayor Adam Alharbi expressed solidarity with the victim and her family.

“Our hearts are with this brave young woman and her family during this difficult time,” Alharbi said, noting the suspect’s criminal history, which includes prior sexual offenses.

He emphasized that the swift arrest was essential to protecting the community from what he described as a serious and ongoing threat.

Community honors local hero

In recognition of his actions, Frontier International Academy hosted a special ceremony honoring Abohatem, awarding him a “Knight Medal” in the presence of school officials, local leaders and law enforcement representatives.

Community members also launched a fundraising campaign on GoFundMe titled “Abdulrahman Abohatem… Hamtramck Hero”, raising nearly $6,000 in support of the young man, who is preparing for his upcoming wedding.

Local Yemeni American businesses across Metro Detroit have also stepped forward, offering free services and gifts in appreciation of what many described as an act reflecting “courage, honor and the values of the Yemeni American community.”