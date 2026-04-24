State Rep. Alabas Farhat speaks at the kick off fundraising campaign at Byblos Banquet Center in Dearborn, Monday, April 20. - Photo by Abbas Shehab

DEARBORN — Arab American State Rep. Alabas Farhat (D-Dearborn) officially launched his campaign for a third two-year term in the State House during a well-attended event Monday at Byblos Banquet Hall.

Running under the slogan “Equity in resources and efficiency in execution”, Farhat is highlighting a legislative record that includes increased funding for public schools, infrastructure investments and efforts to protect access to health care. His campaign also ties local priorities to national policy, advocating for redirecting taxpayer dollars away from foreign conflicts and toward education, veterans’ services and road improvements across Michigan.

According to the preliminary list of Democratic candidates, Farhat will face Hussein Berry, a former Dearborn Board of Education trustee, and Othman Ali Alaansi, who ran unsuccessfully for City Council in 2025, in the August 4 Democratic primary. The race is for Michigan’s Third House District, which includes Dearborn’s South End, west downtown, Melvindale and parts of Warrendale in Detroit. The winner will advance to the November 3 general election to face Republican candidate Ghassan Tarraf.

Given Wayne County’s strong Democratic tilt, with roughly 80 percent of voters typically supporting the party, the primary is widely expected to determine the outcome of the race.

Broad political, community backing

The campaign kickoff drew strong community and political turnout. Wayne County Commissioner Sam Baydoun highlighted Farhat’s journey “from an 18-year-old volunteer to a policymaker in Lansing over the past four years”, pointing to the services and resources he has helped secure for the residents of Dearborn.

“Whenever I receive a complaint and cannot resolve it in Lansing, I call Alabas, and he always gets it done,” Baydoun said.

Baydoun also praised Farhat’s ability to connect legislative work with advocacy on community issues, noting his support for the Arab American Civil Rights League (ACRL) in legal efforts to hold the U.S. government accountable for its role in the destruction of the homes and livelihoods of Lebanese Americans’ relatives in Lebanon.

“We need to send him back to Lansing to be our strong voice,” he added.

Wayne County Deputy Executive Assad Turfe underscored Farhat’s effectiveness, emphasizing that his support is rooted in results, not personal ties.

“I don’t call Alabas because I know him, I call him because he knows how to get things done,” Turfe said, adding that Farhat’s “exceptional ability to deliver results” sets him apart in today’s political environment.

Legislative record and leadership endorsements

State Rep. Donovan McKinney (D-Detroit), who is running for the U.S. House of Representatives in Michigan’s 13th District, highlighted his work with Farhat on the House Appropriations Committee, describing him as “one of the fiercest fighters, not just for Dearborn, but for all people of color.”

McKinney also recalled Farhat’s support following a mass shooting in his district, noting his role in securing critical safety resources.

“Politics is about the redistribution of resources; it’s as clear as black and white,” McKinney said.

Iman Ali, principal of Salina Intermediate School in Dearborn’s South End, offered a perspective from inside the education system, praising Farhat’s willingness to take strong positions on funding priorities.

“At times I have to limit the number of copies teachers can print for students,” she said, contrasting that reality with “billions of tax dollars being sent to endless and unjust wars.”

Amir Makled, Democratic nominee for the University of Michigan Board of Regents, described Farhat as a model of effective leadership, crediting his record of tangible achievements and integrity in representing the community.

Dearborn Mayor Abdullah Hammoud also praised Farhat’s legislative performance, calling him a leader who has exceeded expectations.

“We have found a state representative who has delivered more to this community than I was able to deliver during my time in Lansing,” Hammoud said, noting that Farhat has been recognized as one of the most effective lawmakers across party lines.

Farhat was also named “Best Minority Party Legislator of 2025” by the Michigan Information & Research Service (MIRS), highlighting his growing influence and bipartisan effectiveness in Lansing.

Campaign message: Linking local needs to national priorities

In his remarks, Farhat emphasized that his role as a state representative extends beyond local issues, framing global conflicts as moral and domestic concerns.

“It is my duty to use this platform to speak about justice and about those who are being killed and whose homes are being destroyed with our tax dollars,” he said, referencing the wars in Gaza and southern Lebanon.

He pointed to what he described as a stark contradiction between military spending and domestic needs.

“When they say we don’t have money for the homeless, for veterans who lack health care, for struggling schools and crumbling roads, we know the money exists. We just need to stop spending it on wars.”

Farhat also warned that federal policies could result in significant health care losses, noting that approximately 250,000 Michigan residents could lose Medicaid coverage by the end of the year.

He called on Dearborn voters to organize ahead of the August primary, reaffirming his commitment to “speaking the truth and standing for justice no matter the challenges.”

Policy focus and legislative achievements

Farhat, who holds a bachelor’s degree in public health from the University of Michigan, has played an active role in advancing policies aimed at improving quality of life across Dearborn and Michigan.

His work has focused on education funding, health care access, public safety, economic development and support for small businesses. He has helped secure increased funding for public schools, advocated for student loan relief and introduced initiatives to support small businesses through tax incentives and grants.

He has also promoted job creation and sustainable growth, particularly in renewable energy sectors such as solar and wind, while addressing environmental concerns in Dearborn.

In addition, Farhat has worked to secure funding for infrastructure improvements, ensure safe drinking water and strengthen community policing initiatives to build trust between law enforcement and residents. He has also supported common-sense gun safety measures while respecting Second Amendment rights.