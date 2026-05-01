Breakfast, sleep and exercise boost mental resilience, researchers find

Study: Healthy habits are key to building psychological resilience

DETROIT — Scientists say psychological resilience — often described as composure under pressure, is the ability to think clearly and adapt calmly when facing stressful or anxiety-inducing situations that may overwhelm others.

A team of researchers in the United States recently conducted a study examining the factors that help individuals develop resilience, including the ability to regulate emotions, behavior and thoughts during difficult or changing circumstances.

Lina Bakdash, a Lebanese American health scientist whose research bridges biomedical science, public health and health policy, and an assistant professor of health sciences at Binghamton University in upstate New York, explained that “psychological resilience is the ability to shift one’s thinking in a given situation and then use mental resources to overcome stress and anxiety.”

The study, published in the Journal of American College Health, highlighted several lifestyle factors that can help build and strengthen resilience.

Researchers surveyed 401 college students, 58 percent of them female, tracking their eating habits, sleep patterns, exercise routines and whether they consumed alcohol or drugs.

The findings showed that eating breakfast at least five times a week and engaging in at least 20 minutes of daily physical activity were linked to higher levels of psychological resilience. In contrast, frequent fast food consumption, staying up late and substance use were associated with lower resilience.

The study also found that consuming fish oil four to five times per week may further support resilience.

According to Bakdash, simple daily habits can make a meaningful difference.

“If you’re looking to build psychological resilience, focus on eating a healthy breakfast, getting at least six hours of sleep per night and incorporating some fish oil into your diet,” she said.